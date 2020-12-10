Automated immunoassay analyzers market will be significantly driven by the surging preference for automated instruments in hospitals and laboratories to improve the efficiency and quality of operations. Higher deployment of the lab automation components will increase the need and use of automated immunoassay analyzers.

Estimates reveal that the global automated immunoassay analyzers market value will cross USD 25 billion in remuneration by 2024. Increasing demand for genetic testing and drug profiling along with an expanding elderly population base opting for improved health care services are some of the trends influencing the application growth.

In terms of products, chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers industry share is likely to hit a CAGR of 16.4% through 2024 owing to the accuracy and sensitivity of diagnosis through low analyte concentrations. These analyzers exhibit higher receptiveness as well as veracity and improve work competence by identifying hundreds of analytes per hour.

Revenue for automated immunoassay analyzers from endocrinology application was valued at more than USD 1,641.3 million in 2017 and is expected to witness considerable expansion. This can be attributed to an expanding adolescent population that is prone to the development of the endocrine gland caused by hormonal imbalance and the prevailing condition of diabetes.

Extensive application of automated immunoassay analyzers in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector is slated to show a CAGR of 14.4% in the coming years. This includes drug monitoring treatments that comprise of diagnosis of health complications like toxicity, identification as well as the gradual customization of the optimal drug pertaining to the concerned patient.

U.K. held the largest market share owing to a consistent prevalence of infectious diseases. Automated immunoassay analyzers market was valued at USD 767.8 million in revenue share in 2017 across the country. Infection ailments posed a challenge for the economic as well as the health sector in the U.K. and their treatment costs contributed to more than EUR 30 billion in the same year.

Leading suppliers of automated immunoassay analyzers render tremendous support to fit into requirements in various laboratory settings like test volumes, assay menu, automation level, and budget. They are also focused on innovative product launches and expansion of their product portfolio. For instance, in early 2019, Beckman Coulter, a global manufacturer, launched its new next-generation and fully automated analyzer, the PK7400, for donor blood testing.

Some of the other firms include Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, Luminex Corporation, Biokit, Biomerieux, and Siemens Healthcare.

