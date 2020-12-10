Japan healthcare laboratory informatics market is projected to experience a high growth at 9% CAGR through 2024. The necessity for having a highly integrated laboratory information management systems platform is in accordance with the requirements of research and life science industries in Japan. Due to increasing disposable income, favorable government healthcare policies, and a growing elderly population, the China healthcare laboratories informatics industry size is expected to reach US$129.1 million by 2024.

The growing prevalence of adopting healthcare laboratory informatics and solutions is attributed to the increasing need for concurring results that are accurate, complete, and provide a futuristic business view. Data integration solution not only adds new data clusters but also unifies various existing data clusters easily. Robust demand for scientific data integration solutions across numerous healthcare applications will propel healthcare laboratory informatics market growth in the coming years.

On-premise deployed health informatics solutions are likely to account more than USD 700.4 million in global share by 2024 as they offer robust solutions to securely track the sample and aliquot lineage for tracing cell lines. The systems enable physically monitoring the hardware besides regulating it with internal network security practices while rendering laboratories with customization options and superior access to data.

Healthcare laboratories informatics software industry share is projected to register a CAGR of close to 7.8% in the coming years due to the mounting adoption of the systems to align with the organizational necessities. The growth can be also attributed to the consistent need for data organization as well as the shifting preference for regulatory-compliant software, taking into account the customization benefits, enhanced workflow, and data visibility.

Healthcare laboratory informatics companies are working on innovative products, acquisitions, and mergers to gain a competitive edge while offering healthcare remedies. For instance, LabVantage Solutions has implemented a LIMS solution for in-house COVID-19 testing centers to help infected patients to safely and quickly undergo tests for the novel virus. The software is well equipped to rapidly schedule and collect samples to test, track, and report the results.

Prominent companies in the global healthcare laboratory informatics market include Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Genologics, PerkinElmer, Inc., Infosys, ID Business Solutions Ltd., LabLynx, Inc., LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Agilent Technologies, and Abbott. These firms emphasize on new product development, mergers, and strategic acquisitions to gain a competitive advantage.

