U.K. leads the carcinoembryonic antigen market with regard to regional trends and is likely to hit a CAGR of 6.7% through 2024. This is due to the surge in the geriatric population, technological advancements, and rising levels of healthcare spending across the region. Solution providers in the CEA industry are working towards strategic associations like partnerships, mergers, investments as well as novel product launches to sustain market competition while expanding their offerings and gaining a competitive edge albeit the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

Carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) tests are widely deployed in the diagnosis of gastrointestinal, breast, lung, ovarian, prostate, and thyroid cancer, among various others. A constant prevalence of these diseases along with an inclining demand for their effective screening services will prominently boost the carcinoembryonic antigen market outlook over the next few years.

Carcinoembryonic antigen test applications are broadly used in the diagnosis of several cancerous conditions including lung cancer, prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, and gastrointestinal cancer. Rising demand effective cancer screening services and the growing prevalence of cancer patients will foster market growth.

The growing prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle and increasing trend of drinking alcohol, smoking, and obesity are prime factors for the share of males in the carcinoembryonic antigen market which was valued at nearly US$1 million in 2017. As per the NHS UK, 16% of males are more likely to develop cancer and nearly 40% of males are more likely to die from cancer as compared with women.

The escalating trend of unhealthy food habits and erratic lifestyle leading to obesity and growing incidences of diabetes has increased the number of cancer patients. As per Cancer Research UK, it is projected that there will 27.5 million new cancer cases each year by 2040 globally. The accelerating prevalence of cancer in most of the emerging countries is one of the prime factors the demand for carcinoembryonic antigen.

Prominent companies in the carcinoembryonic antigen market which are Boster Biological Technology, GenWay Biotech Inc., Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Correlogic Systems, Inc., RayBiotech, Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. These organizations leverage strategic planning such as new product development, collaborations, and partnerships to gain a competitive advantage.

