Japan health intelligent virtual assistant market share will observe a significant growth at 36.1% of CAGR through 2024. The growing focus on rapid development of internet of things indicates the urgency to cate to the rising elderly population through reduced human resource costs. Also, the rising adoption of the internet of things by prominent companies will propel regional businesses in the coming years.

Surging adoption of virtual assistants to monitor health records, a rise in the number of independently living senior citizens and the expanding geriatric population will provide significant growth opportunities. The present COVID-19 pandemic is also likely to influence the regional trends to a considerable extent.

Revenue share from payer groups using health intelligent virtual assistants is anticipated to strike a CAGR of 33.9% through the coming years, taking into account the growing adoption of the virtual assistants to assist the payers in evaluating and enhancing the workflow of the overall patient data. Also, speech recognition technology-enabled virtual medical assistants are witnessing an augmenting demand by payers to offer effective customer services.

Voice recognition products in the health intelligent virtual assistant market could reach more than USD 129.3 million through 2024 annually, due to the inclining adoption of the voice recognition technology to assist in the efficient documentation of the patient data while consuming less time. The growth can be further attributed to the emergence of smartphones as well as other mobile platforms that are configured with voice recognition technology.

The accelerating use of healthcare applications along with increasing prevalence of chronic diseases due to an unhealthy lifestyle is anticipated to propel the health intelligent virtual assistant market in Germany. The spurt in elderly population, independently living senior citizens and ubiquitous acceptance of virtual assistants are some major factors influencing the regional market growth.

Leading providers of health intelligent virtual assistant market include Welltok, Inc., eGain Corporation, Kognito, Microsoft Corporation, MedRespond, True Image Interactive, Inc., Verint Systems, Nuance Communications, idAvatars, and CSS Corporation. These firms aim to offer new products through R&D, strategic mergers and acquisitions to consolidate their global market position.

