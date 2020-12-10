Cancer biological therapy market will witness significant expansion in the coming years owing to the consistent preference of the geriatric population affected by cancer to opt for various available therapies. There is a considerable rise in the number of elderly individuals who are aged above 50 years and are more likely to develop cancer. Cancer biological therapy can be touted as an effective medical solution that enhances the immune system and is specifically used to help in faster recovery of the patient.

Different types of cancer treatment solutions are vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, cancer growth blockers, cytokine, and blood cell growth factors. Cancer vaccines industry size was valued at US$2 billion in 2017 and will witness notable growth in the near future, with rising occurrence of breast cancer in many developing countries such as India.

Vaccines used in the treatment of cancer are highly efficient and have the ability to boost immunity by identifying and destroying specific antigens. In addition, vaccines also create an immunogenic response that minimizes the risk of developing cancer again in the future. Cancer vaccines are most effective in the treatment of breast, cervical, and bladder cancers.

In developed countries such as the U.K., funds raised by the government have positively influenced drug discovery processes and improved the operational efficiency of companies and research organizations involved in the development of cancer biological therapy drugs and vaccines.

India cancer biological therapy market reached a global share of 18.3% in 2017 and is pegged to rise in the next few years owing to rising awareness for cancer treatment in people residing in the rural areas. As per WHO, cancer can be accounted as a major cause for the growing mortality and morbidity rate in India. Ease of access to efficient cancer biological therapies is leading to an increased survival rate in cancer patients.

AbbVie, Astellas, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Celgene Corporation, Bayer, ELI Lilly and Company, Eisai, GlaxoSmithKline, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Merck, Incyte, Seattle Genetics, Sanofi, Pfizer, Otsuka, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals are some of the prominent names in cancer biological therapy market. In November 2018, AbbVie and Roche had gained FDA approval for Venclexta, a BCL-2 cancer growth inhibitor for the treatment of leukemia.

