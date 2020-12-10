Ginger Beer is a cloudy drink that is naturally sweetened and carbonated. It can be alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic. It is produced by the natural fermentation of prepared ginger spice, yeast, ginger root/ syrup, and sugar. Very often, ginger beer is confused with ginger ale. Ginger beer on one side is fermented, while on the other side, ginger ale is flavored carbonated water. It has many health benefits and thus is considered as a non-alcoholic beverage. Also, it can be both organic as well as inorganic. Inorganic ginger beer is processed by adding chemical preservatives, or artificial additives. Whereas organic ginger beer is produced by natural fermentation of natural sweeteners, additives, and naturally produced ginger roots.

Ginger root, an ingredient used to produce ginger beer, also known by the name gingerol, is a mineral-rich natural oil such as magnesium, potassium, copper, and vitamin B6. Gingerol is the component that is responsible for the health benefits provided by the ginger beer. Various health benefits that ginger beer provides are it relieves nausea, improves digestion, lowers cancer risks, slows down signs of aging, and also provides anti-bacterial & anti-inflammatory benefits. These benefits are the root cause of such high demand for ginger beer is the global market.

Ginger beer is widely accepted in the western market, especially in the North American region, which also accounts for the highest market share. While Europe is the place where ginger beer was first originated. The Asia-Pacific region is also growing at a moderate pace. All this indicates that the global market for ginger beer will grow substantially during the forecast period.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Product, Type, Process, Nature, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Joint Hand General Trading Llc, Super-Super Market Export Ltd, Guan Chuar Asia Sdn Bhd, Australia Corporation Pty Ltd, Rita Food and Drink Co., Ltd, Portland Soda Works, Xiamen Designcrafts4u Industrial Co. Ltd., Pataza Pty Limited, Nantong Chitsuru Foods Co. Ltd., Shandong Gaotang Jbs Bioengineering Co. Ltd., Euro Globe Distributors Limited, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, Yongkang August Industry And Trade Co. Ltd., Imi International Limited, Anima International Co. Ltd.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected the ginger beer market globally.

Due to the prevailing lockdown situation, all the industries have been shut, which in turn is affecting the production.

All the bars, restaurants, pubs, liquor stores, in almost all the countries have been shut to maintain social distancing, disrupting the sales volume and frequency of the ginger beer.

The alcoholic drinks are a major source of revenue for most of the countries. But, as the alcohol products do not come under the list of the essential items made by the government amid the Corona pandemic, it has given a massive blow to the sales of alcohol.

Also, trade activities are at a halt, again affecting the imports and exports of alcoholic beverages.

Besides this, the lockdown was lifted in a few countries, and liquor shops were being opened, resulting in large sales of alcoholic products.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The demand for ginger beer is swiftly increasing. The main reason that accounts for this is the health benefits provided by the ginger beer. Along with being healthy, ginger beer has a great taste, which makes it a customer preferred drink. Also, the changing mindset of people from high-calorie beverages toward lighter and less sweet drinks drives the market for ginger beer globally.

However, stringent regulations & restrictions led by the government of various countries, towards the manufacturing of ginger beer because of the ill effects of the artificial ingredients and added sugar used in the production of ginger beer restrains the growth of the global ginger beer market.

Although social media as a marketing tool is opening new opportunities for propelling the market growth of the ginger beers. Surge in awareness about the benefits of ginger beer, an inclination of customers toward western beverages, rise in disposable income, continuous research & development, and innovation in the beer fuel the growth of the global market for ginger beer.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Product Alcoholic Ginger Beer

Non-Alcoholic Ginger Beer Type Golden

Dry Nature Organic

Inorganic Process Fermented

Non-fermented Application Retail

Catering

Others Distribution Channel Convenience Store

Supermarket

Hypermarket Store

Specialist Store

Online Stores

Others

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global ginger beer industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global ginger beer market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global ginger beer market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global ginger beer market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Ginger Beer Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the ginger beer market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

