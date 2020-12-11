According to a study the intelligent power module market might cross USD 2.5 billion by the year 2026.

Increasing use of high-performance electric motors and power converters across industrial applications could boost the demand for intelligent power modules (IPM) over the coming years. IPMs are generally mounted on dedicated drive circuits, and are known for delivering remarkable features like high-performance, low noise radiation, increased power density, and small footprint. With the help of IPMs, aircraft manufacturers are able to lower system costs and attain small footprint packages that are necessary for the field of avionics.

Growing inclination towards vehicle electrification could enhance the business outlook of IPM manufacturers. Several federal agencies around the world are taking part in funding and awareness initiatives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles. Countries are implementing supportive norms to ease the sale of EVs.

For instance, many states in India are working on founding strong policy groundwork to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. Initiatives like the [email protected] campaign and National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020 could play a vital role in broadening the business horizon for IPM-installed electric vehicles.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4843

The intelligent power module market for IPMs rated above 1200 V is anticipated to record a CAGR of more than 5% by 2026. Growing product application in high-voltage industrial equipment like inverter appliances, power transformers, industrial motor drives and motor control systems could majorly drive the estimated growth. These modules provide high voltage stability and power density that improves system efficiency of industrial equipment. Several industries are working on creating innovative products that meet consumer requirements, favoring the demand for IPMs.

The renewable energy application segment accounted for over 15% of IPM market share in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast timeframe. IPMs have prominent application in solar power plants and photovoltaic systems. Funding efforts and supportive government initiatives to increase the use of renewable energy resources are likely to fuel overall industry growth. These initiatives also aim to increase the adoption of IPMs in motor controls, solar power plants, wind turbines and photovoltaic systems.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Intelligent Power Module Market. They are as follows:

CISSOID, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, Future Electronics, Infineon Technologies AG, Microsemi, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, On Semiconductor Corporation, Powerex Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM Co., Ltd, Sanken Electric Co., Ltd, Semikron, Sensitron Semiconductor, silentknight (Honeywell), STMicroelectronics N.V, Texas Instruments Incorporated, TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Vincotech GmbH

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/4843

Table Of Content:

Chapter 5. Intelligent Power Module Market, By Voltage Rating

5.1. Key trends, by voltage rating

5.2. Up to 600 V

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3. 1,200 V

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.4. Above 1,200 V

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 6. Intelligent Power Module Market, By Current Rating

6.1. Key trends, by current rating

6.2. Up to 20 A

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.3. 20 A- 100 A

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.4. >100 A

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 7. Intelligent Power Module Market, By Power Devices

7.1. Key trends, by power devices

7.2. IGBT

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

7.3. MOSFET

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 8. Intelligent Power Module Market, By Application

8.1. Key trends, by application

8.2. Consumer electronics

8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

8.3. Industrial

8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

8.4. Renewable energy

8.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

8.5. Automotive

8.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/intelligent-power-module-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: [email protected]