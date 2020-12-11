Plastic Woozy Bottles Market: An Overview

Plastic woozy bottles are characterized by long necks and slightly rounded shoulders. Plastic woozy bottles are used for storing sauces, dressings, beverages and sauces. Plastic woozy bottles are versatile and availability of plastic makes plastic woozy bottles highly accessible. Plastic woozy bottles are easy to hold, easy to store and highly adopted by brand owners. Brand owners use plastic woozy bottles to enhance the packaging and to make the product packaging highly attractive. Plastic woozy bottles are sturdy and prevent risk of contamination. Caps allow the plastic woozy bottles to be sealed after use which results in extended shelf life. Screw caps are used to seal the plastic woozy bottles due to their functionality and smoothness. These factors are likely to augment the demand for plastic woozy bottles.

Plastic Woozy Bottles: Dynamics

Portion control and minimum wastage of product are likely to boost the demand for plastic woozy bottles as it makes it fit for consumption over multiple uses. The barrier resistance properties which prevent external exposure from hampering the product quality is expected to increase the market demand for plastic woozy bottles. Plastic woozy bottles provide opportunity for marketing campaign as the surface area of the plastic woozy bottle can be used for labelling and advertisement. In addition, it help the brand owners to establish brand loyalty by communicating about the brand to the customers. The long neck of the plastic woozy bottle makes it easy to use enabling smooth functioning. Sterilization of plastic woozy bottles is likely to be a popular trend in the upcoming years as it extends the shelf life of the product. Plastic woozy bottles are substantially used for sauces and dressings in food outlets with customized printing options on the surface of the package. These factors are expected to boost the market demand for plastic woozy bottles in the years to come.

However, consumer awareness regarding various health affects which are cause due to BPA and lead in the plastic woozy bottles can limit the market growth of plastic woozy bottles.

Plastic Woozy Bottles Market: Segmentation

Plastic Woozy Bottles Market can be segmented on the basis of capacity, material and end-user industry.

By Capacity, plastic woozy bottles market can be segmented as

Less than 5 oz

6 to 10 oz

11 to 15 oz

16 to 20 oz

More than 20 oz

By Material, plastic woozy bottles market can be segmented as

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Other plastics (PLA)



By End-User Industry, plastic woozy bottles market can be segmented as

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Others

Plastic Woozy Bottles Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to have high growth in demand for plastic woozy bottles owing to high consumption of packaged food and beverages. Availability of different types of sauces and dressing are anticipated to increase the market demand for plastic woozy bottles. Emerging market such as China ad India are likely to have a significant share in the global demand for plastic woozy bottles due to advancements in the food & beverage industry. Increase in disposable income and change in eating habits is likely to impact the plastic woozy bottles market positively.

Plastic Woozy Bottles Market: Impact of COVID 19

COVID 19 outbreak has led to empty shelves of super markets and closed restaurants and eateries. This is likely to delay the fulfilment of orders and replenishment of stocks of food & beverages. Plastic woozy bottles are likely to have a low demand due to limit on intake of beverages and food products such as sauces and dressings. However, once the halt in the operations resumes, there would be high growth for food products and beverages which is likely to hike the market demand for plastic woozy bottles. Sterile packages are likely to gain traction, manufacturers can take this opportunity to provide sterilized packages of plastic woozy bottles to increase their sales.

Plastic Woozy Bottles Market: Key Players

Key players in the plastic woozy bottles market are as follows,

Berlin Packaging

SKS Bottle & Packaging

Specialty Bottle

Container and Packaging Supply, Inc.

United States Plastic Corporation

UPC Packaging

Plasdene Glass-Pak Pty Ltd.,

Packaging Bottles

Uline

Kaufman Container

