Poultry Packaging Market: An Overview

Poultry meat is widely consumed animal source food across the globe. Shifting dietary regimes is expected to increase the consumption of poultry meat which in turn is likely to increase demand for poultry packaging in the years to come. Nutritional values such as a high protein with low-fat content are expected to hike the demand for poultry food, which is likely to impact the market demand for poultry packaging. Consumer preference for easy meal preparation and individual portion packaging has led the demand for poultry packaging. The fastest-growing segment in the poultry packaging is expected to be small ready-to-eat poultry packages. Preservation of poultry products for extended shelf life and east availability is likely to push the demand for poultry packaging.

Poultry Packaging Market: Dynamics

Wide consumption of poultry food across various geographies and communities is anticipated to augment its demand thereby benefitting the poultry packaging market. Increasing demand for processed food and ready-to-eat meals which provide convenience to the consumers is anticipated to boost the market demand for poultry packaging. Moreover, increasing focus on extending the shelf life of poultry products using different techniques and technologies is likely to boost the market demand for poultry packaging. Read-to-cook poultry meals infused with flavours and spices are gaining popularity due to the convenience the packages provide. Urbanization and busy lifestyles are expected to grow the market demand for poultry packaging. Poultry packaging also gives the manufacturer an opportunity to use the surface area of the package to enhance its promotional activities. Medications and techniques for the breeding stock of poultry improvise the health of the stock thereby having a positive impact on the poultry products market.

Recyclable packaging is giving rise to sustainable packaging. Consumer shift towards green packaging is likely to provide opportunities to the manufacturers to take advantage of sustainable poultry packaging. However, diseases such as influenza and other infectious diseases can change consumer sentiments and hinder the growth of poultry packaging.

Poultry Packaging Market: Segmentation

Poultry Packaging Market can be segmented on the basis of meat, packaging type and material.

By Meat, Poultry Packaging Market can be segmented as

Chicken meat

Duck meat

Turkey meat

Others

By Packaging Type, Poultry Packaging Market can be segmented as

Fixed Packaging Trays Bowls Cans Corrugated Boxes Others

Flexible Packaging Pouches Wraps Shrink bags Vacuum bags Barrier films



By Material, Poultry Packaging Market can be segmented as

Plastic

Paper

Metals

Others

Poultry Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to have a high growth due to the steady consumption of poultry products combined with demand for convenient packaging solutions. In addition, increasing the demand for nutritional protein-rich food is likely to augment the demand for poultry packaging. The Asia Pacific region is likely to have a positive growth due to growing food & beverage industry along with a rapidly growing population. Urbanization and rising disposable income with high expenditure on food products is anticipated to boost the market demand for poultry packaging.

Poultry Packaging Market: Impact of COVID 19

According to WHO, COVID 19 is not a foodborne disease and therefore, consumption of a specific product does not increase the risk of contamination. The poultry market growth has reduced due to changing consumer sentiments. However, steady growth is witnessed in the poultry market owing to demand from the household segment as poultry food fulfils the nutritional value for consumers. Opportunities for aseptic poultry packaging may help in establishing consumer trust associated with the package of the product. Due to closed retail outlets and food establishments, the demand for poultry has drastically gone down which is likely to restrain the growth of poultry packaging market.

Poultry Packaging Market: Key Players

Key players in the poultry packaging market are as follows,

Berry Global, Inc

Sealed Air Corporation

ProAmpac LLC

Huhtamaki OYJ

Glenroy, Inc.

Amcor PLC

Mondi Group

Sonoco Products Company

UFlex Limited

Winpak Limited

LINPAC SEALPAC International

Silgan Holdings Inc

Klöckner Pentaplast

Smurfit Kappa

Quinn Packaging

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

