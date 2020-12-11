Refillable Packaging Market: An Overview

Refillable packaging is expected to have high growth due to the rising concerns regarding environment. Since plastic as a material is used extensively in packaging. Wide application across many end-use industries has led to the demand of refillable packaging. Refillable packaging aims at promoting durability, cost reduction and ease of use. Growing sustainability needs and consumer concerns is likely to increase the demand for refillable packaging market. Refillable packaging allows the consumers to use the same package for multiple uses with convenience. Refillable packaging aims at reducing the wastage which is generated after a specific product gets over. This makes refillable packaging an ideal packaging solution to cater to sustainable needs. This is anticipated to boost the market demand for refillable packaging.

Refillable Packaging Market: Dynamics

Refillable packaging reduces the cost for waste management throughout the supply chain. Such reductions would impact the overall cost of a product in the long run. In addition, subscription services with refills delivered as per the convenience of customers increase the brand loyalty and value. Brand owners providing option such as empty package pickup and delivery at home is gaining traction as it enhances the comfort and convenience of customers. Marketing experts are recommending usage of refillable packaging as it creates the impression of being a responsible company and connects the customer to the brand for long term. This is likely to hike the demand for refillable packaging market.

The use of refillable pouches are becoming popular as they are present across various industries such as cleaning products, cosmetics and food & beverage. Advent of pouches with re-closable caps and sealing zips has led to developments in the refillable packaging market. Furthermore, refillable packaging helps to attain quality improvement as it results in less product damage which happens while shipment and transportation. This results in less profit shrinkage. Thus, refillable packaging is preferred by brand owners for its sustainability, cost reduction and quality improvement. However, refillable packaging can limit the brand visibility in the long run if the brand owners switch their standard packs for a basic high shelf impact package.

Refillable Packaging Market: Segmentation

Refillable packaging market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end-use industry and material.

By Product Type, Refillable Packaging Market is segmented as

Bottles

Jars

Boxes

Cans

Drums and Barrels

Others

By End-use Industry, Refillable Packaging Market is segmented as

Food & Beverage Industry

Health care Industry

Home care Industry

Industrial Goods

Personal Care

Automotive Industry

By Material, Refillable Packaging Market is segmented as

Paperboard

Plastics

Glass

Metals

Wood

Refillable Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to lead the global refillable packaging market. Refills are a commonplace for various products such as condiments, creams, cleaners, cosmetics and washing powder. Owning to growing population and increase in disposable income growth for refillable packaging is likely to be high. Europe is likely to have growth in the refillable packaging market due to the government regulations on use of single use plastics. This will support the sustainability needs and propel the growth of refillable packaging market.

Refillable Packaging Market: Impact of COVID 19

COVID 19 outbreak has impacted the customer sentiments and changed their outlook for packaging. Customers are likely to incline towards sterilized packages and would prefer subscription services where refills are delivered at home rather than going to retail outlets to shop. This is likely to push the demand for refillable packaging market. Exponential demand witnessed by the E-commerce sector during the COVID 19 outbreak will support refillable packaging market. Many brand owners will start their online deliveries to cater to the customer needs.

Refillable Packaging Market: Key Players

Key players in the Refillable Packaging Market are as follows,

Brambles

Myers Industries

Nefab Group

Rehrig Pacific Company

DS Smith

P & G

Terra Cycle

Robinson Industries, Inc

Davis Core & Pad Co.

Plasgad

Assemblies Unlimited, Inc

Janco, Inc

Quality Support,LLC

