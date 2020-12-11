Cuvettes Market: Overview

The cuvettes market represents double digit growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing number of healthcare centers. Cuvettes are high quality test tube which is used to hold samples for optical analysis. Cuvettes are generally used in pairs and needs to be optically matched. Cuvettes finds application in spectroscopy and cytometry. Cuvettes are generally made from polycyclic olefin which can be used with polar solvents, alkaline solutions and acids. Pharma manufacturers predominantly define the dynamics for the global market for cuvettes. The demand for UV disposable cuvettes is increasing accredited to cost effectiveness and can replace expensive quartz cuvettes in the coming years. Pharmaceutical cuvettes market serve wide client base operating across the globe.

Cuvettes Market: Dynamics

The global market for cuvettes is greatly influenced by capabilities of healthcare manufacturers to produce precision cuvettes to obtain best results. Novel cuvettes offers high chemical resistance and is considered excellent for DNA, RNA, and other protein analysis between 230-900nm. However, the demand for disposable cuvettes is increasing due to reduced risk of cross contamination during laboratory experiments. The global market for cuvettes represents a healthy demand from end users such as diagnostic centers and pharmacies.

Manufacturers engaging in the cuvettes market are investing in good manufacturing practices and technological resources to meet the highest standards. Advanced technology assures precision in manufacturing capabilities that allow cuvettes manufacturers to cater high value business opportunities from existing and new clients. The pharma industry is regarded by business partnerships that are marked by long term relationships for high value contracts. Contract manufacturers and co-packers have to meet high quality standards so as to continue deliver effective packaging solution.

Cuvettes made of glass are traditionally being consumed in the global market. The market share for quartz material to remain on top in the cuvettes market which is expected to sustain market preference among existing user base.

Cuvettes Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, global cuvettes can be segmented as:

Plastic

Glass

Quartz Fused Quartz Infrared Quartz

Sapphire

On the basis of capacity, global cuvettes can be segmented as:

Below 1 ml

1 ml-10 ml

10 ml-20 ml

Above 20 ml

On the basis of end use, global cuvettes can be segmented as:

Healthcare Centers

R&D Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Cuvettes Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global cuvettes market is segmented into key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to remain in top position due to developed pharmaceutical market in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to gain ground during the forecast period owing to the rapid growth in pharmaceutical industry in ASEAN and India in the last five years. China to generate more than quarter of the Asia Pacific cuvettes market during the forecast period. Europe to witness positive potential in the cuvette market during the forecast period.

Cuvettes Market: Key players

Some of the key players in the global cuvette market are Shimadzu Oceania, BrandTech Scientific, Inc., Hellma GmbH & Co. KG, Japan Spectroscopic Company (JASCO), Agilent Technologies, Inc., Vernier Software & Technology, LLC, Cole-Parmer India Pvt. Ltd., VWR International, LLC., Starna Scientific Limited, Thorlabs, Inc., Jade Scientific, Inc. and many more. Cuvettes market is highly fragmented as market share for unorganized players is quite high.

Cuvettes Market: Key Developments

Manufacturers in the global cuvettes market are continuously improvising their existing product in order to achieve high quality standards. Big players are acquiring regional players in order to expand the footprint across the globe. Some of the developments in the cuvettes market in the last few years are mentioned below:

BrandTech Scientific, Inc. developed and launched scratch-resistant materials for cuvettes and assure lowest variation in extinction coefficient to obtain the accurate results.

In 2019, Japan Spectroscopic Company (JASCO) announced joint venture with University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia) to develop a new center for spectroscopy.

