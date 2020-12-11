Double-sided paper tape market– An overview

Double-sided paper tapes are produced using non-woven-tissue paper which is coated with adhesive of acrylic or rubber on both the sides and which is also laminated with the release paper. The double-sided paper tape is additionally known as double-sided tissue tape or double coated pressure sensitive adhesive tape.

The double-sided paper tape is used for some modern assembling applications including hardware, automotives, electronic, flexographic printing and general speciality in the market. There are many other types of double-sided tapes in the market which are made up of plastic, silicon, acrylic and non-woven tissue. Because these double-sided tape posses certain feature such as better bonding to rougher surfaces, excellent thermal resistance and good adhesion performance. The double-sided paper tape made up of hot-melt rubber adhesive is rapidly expanding adhesive type in terms of technology segment of the double-sided tapes market because of its long lasting and robust bond irrespective of different temperatures, which provides manufacturers a good opportunity to enter the market.

Double-sided paper tape market- Market dynamics

The double-sided paper tape offers a variety of benefits apart from providing initial grab and high tack adhesion benefits for industrial manufacturing and assembly. Other features and benefits such as these double-sided paper tapes are easily tear-able by hand, have a good UV resistance and also have different temperature performance. The double-sided paper tape has both thin and thick bonding solutions which possess versatile adhesive formulation for immediately bonding the different substrates.

The double-sided paper tape is a pressure sensitive tape which consists of foam, film, paper, foil carrier or cloth, with an acrylic, rubber or silicon adhesive which is coated on both the sides. It has a release liner which prevents the adhesive from sticking to each other. Majorly the double-sided paper tapes are used in mounting of items. The hot-melt rubber adhesive type is the new trend in the double-sided paper tape, which has a demand in the market because it is water resistant, heat resistant and antistatic in nature. The paper segment is already growing which will also add up to the growth of double-sided paper tape in the market.

Double-sided paper tape market- Market segmentation

By application, the double-sided paper tape market is segmented as follows-

Bonding

Fixing

Mounting

By adhesive type, the double-sided paper tape market is segmented as follows-

Emulsion based modified acrylic

Solvent acrylic

Hot-melt rubber adhesive

By end user, the double-sided paper tape market is segmented as follows-

Flexographic printing

Decoration

Stationery

Double-sided paper tape market- Regional Outlook

The leading region for the double-sided paper tape is North America as the double-sided paper tapes market can be attributed to the growth in automotive and electronics industries in the region. The easy availability of raw materials and labours will drive the market of double-sided paper tape in Asia Pacific. Also, Europe is other significant consumer of the double-sided paper tapes.

Double-sided paper tape market- Competitors

The different competitors in the double-sided paper tape market are as follows-

Scapa Group Plc.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc

Cosmos Tapes & Labels Private Limited

Can-Do National Tape

3M Company

Nitto Denko Corporation

Tesa SE

Lintec Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Shurtape Technologies, LLC

