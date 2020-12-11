Global Mobile CRM Market: Snapshot

Mobility in software solutions are no longer add-on features but the strategy is on the path of becoming a new normal for businesses. Enterprises have seen the trend catching on fast, and creating a paradigm in their customer-facing business functions. Mobile customer relationship management has expanded the arena for enterprises who believe in business-on-the-go. Sales teams world over engendered by a growing trend of bring your own devices (BYOD) in enterprises are increasingly leveraging the potential of mobile CRM to expand their prospects. The large amount of customers’ data that come handy with mobile CRM enables them to close more deals, achieve their sales targets, and shorten overall the sales cycle. An array of mobile CRM solutions have come to the fore that allows sales teams to take customer interactions to a new level, underpinning the steadily evolving mobile CRM market.

Key verticals in the mobile CRM market are the banking and financial services industry, telecom, healthcare, retail, and automotive.

Global Mobile CRM Market: Growth Dynamics

Enterprises world over are considering adopting mobility approach in customer relationship management is a key factor driving the demand in the mobile CRM market. Enterprises of all sizes see a vast potential in mobile CRM solutions and are striving to make them as an integral part of their CRM strategy. Particularly, mobile CRM has shown some benefits in customer retention strategy, opine industry experts. The growing role of mobile CRM in mobile marketing automation strategy is an attractive proposition for software providers and are key to new avenues in the mobile CRM market. The growing demands for platforms and solutions that help marketers process huge array of customer data and assess customer behavior is encouraging investments in the mobile CRM market. Further, mobile CRM has expanded the scope of personalization in sales.

Over the past few years, software providers in the mobile CRM market have unveiled solutions that integrate real-time intelligence and contextual data about customers’ on-the-go. The trend of CRM-on-demand has gathered noticeable momentum in recent years in the market. New growth potential in the market has come notably from equipping them with AI features and machine learning technology. In the coming years, new business models will add new dimensions to mobile CRM. For example, recent years have evidenced the growing popularity of ‘pay-per-use’ pricing models. Further, the advent of secure cloud-based solutions has unlocked altogether new prospects in the mobile CRM market.

Global Mobile CRM Market: Notable Developments

Several industries are witnessing considerable benefits from deploying mobile CRM solutions for their various business functions. The retail industry, though relatively new, has harnessed the game-changing potential of recently unveiled solutions in the mobile CRM market. Partnerships between software providers are expediting the launch of promising solutions in developed markets.

Prospects Software and CoreLogic have entered into a partnership with Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS to unveil two mobile CRM solutions to help agents. The solutions accessible on both ioS and Android are integrated with the association’s multiple listing platform, CoreLogic Matrix. The solutions are aimed at transforming client relationships of real estate professionals. The solutions have several easy-to-use features, including inter alia, advanced listing searches and live market stats.

Global Mobile CRM Market: Regional Assessment

Of the various regions, developed economies have been early adopters of solutions in the global mobile CRM market. This is broadly underpinned by the rapidly increasing trend of mobile CRM strategy in various industries. Numerous CRM providers in recent years have unveiled solutions to expand their footprints in the North America market. Further, industries are sizably investing in mobile CRM solutions for improving customer-facing functions. Some of the other key regions in the mobile CRM market are the Middle East and Africa, Oceania, Latin America, North America, and Asia..

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

