Global Radio Frequency Identification Market: Overview

The global radio frequency identification market is predicted to observe substantial growth in the timeframe of analysis due to rise in demand for the technology for various purposes. The demand for radio frequency identification technology is likely to be driven by the rising demand for monitoring, tracking, and locating human beings and objects for resource optimization, safety, and security. The entire world is making a shift toward internet of things (IoT), sensor networks, and real time location system (RTLS), the global radio frequency identification market is likely to witness considerable growth over the tenure of assessment,

The radio frequency identification systems are set up in the industry and comprise three important elements, which are middleware, readers, and tags. The tags are estimated to comprise leading chunk of the market and are estimated to witness major developmental activities. Both active and passive tags are gathering momentum due to rise in the use of these products in many applications in the last few years.

Application, product, and region are the three important parameters based on which the global radio frequency identification market has been categorized. The sole aim of such segmentation is to offer a clearer and detailed view of the global radio frequency identification market.

Global Radio Frequency Identification Market: Notable Developments

One of the developments that offer a glimpse of the market dynamics about the global radio frequency identification market is mentioned below:

In January 2017, Zebra Technologies Company released Zebra Smart Sense RFID for use in the retail spaces in a bid to figure out and track the location of products, consumers, and associates in the stores in real-time.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global radio frequency identification market include the below-mentioned:

Zebra Technologies Corporation

RFID Global Solution, Inc

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Checkpoint Systems

Applied Wireless

Alien Technology

Global Radio Frequency Identification Market: Key Trends

The global radio frequency identification market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Augmented Use of Tags in the Healthcare and Retail Sectors to Trigger Market Demand

The major trends that are predicted to assist in the growth of the global radio frequency identification market are near field communication (NFC), asset tracking and payments, real-time intelligence, supply chain management, and automation. The governments have mandated the use of RFID tags so as to keep a track of the several industry products, such as data centers, livestock, and defense products. This factor is likely to propel growth of the global radio frequency identification market in the years to come.

Technological progress made in the ultra high frequency technology coupled with the convergence of radio frequency (RF) devices are predicted to play the role of a catalyst in driving demand for radio frequency identification technology in the near future. Besides, efficient use of memory, hybrid systems, and pre-printed tags are estimated to offer plethora of opportunities for the vendors in the market. This factor is predicted to shape the contours of global radio frequency identification market in the forthcoming years.

Global Radio Frequency Identification Market: Geographical Analysis

Driven by the extensive use of RF tags in healthcare as well as retail industries, North America is predicted to exhibit significant growth in the global radio frequency identification market in the years to come. Rise in the high volume shipments in the region, particularly in the US, in the last few years is expected to play a major role behind the growth of the market in the region.

Driven by India and China, Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit considerable growth in the years to come. Presence of several manufacturers in the region is likely to pave way for rapid growth of the region.

