Invisible Orthodontics Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global invisible orthodontics market was valued at US$ 2.8 Bn in 2019 and is projected to cross US$ 11.7 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~14% from 2020 to 2030. Malocclusion, or teeth irregularity, is a highly common dental disorder, after periodontal disease and tooth decay, across the globe. It occupies the third position for public health dental disease priorities globally. The disease is also defined as misalignment of teeth or incorrect relation between the teeth of the upper and lower dental arches. There are various forms of malocclusion, including crossbite, overbite, underbite, crowded teeth, and open bite. Malocclusion is usually an inherited condition and can be passed down from one generation to the next, affecting teenagers as well as adults.

Rise in Adoption of Invisible Aligners in Developed Countries

Increase in the number of orthodontic cases and focus on esthetics have fueled the demand for novel invisible orthodontics across the globe. The usage of clear aligners is rising rapidly among the youth as well as dental professionals for the treatment of malocclusion. For instance, 21% of specialty dentists and 79% of general practitioners in the U.S. utilize clear aligners for the treatment of teeth irregularity of their patients. Moreover, general practitioners and orthodontists are expanding their practices and demand for technologically advanced and integrated solutions for better, safer, and faster workflow. This is anticipated to drive the global market in the near future. However, patients are investing in facial esthetics and demand for novel and modern orthodontics. The adoption of invisible aligners among teenagers in developed countries is rising rapidly, owing to the launch of specific teen aligners, such as Invisalign Teen and Invisalign with mandibular advancement, by the leading industry player.

The adoption of Invisalign brand among customers of orthodontist in North America reached 14.0 cases per doctor in 2017, compared to 11.3 cases per doctor in 2016. These factors are expected to propel the global invisible orthodontics market during the forecast period.

Clear Aligners to Capture Significant Market Share

In terms of product type, the global invisible orthodontics market has been divided into clear aligners, ceramic braces, and lingual braces. Clear aligners offer several advantages over conventional braces. These are easily removable, virtually invisible, easy to use, and offer a high level of comfort and convenience to patients with misaligned teeth. Moreover, increase in demand for esthetics and adoption of advanced orthodontics among patients and dentists are likely to augment the clear aligners segment in the near future.

High Adoption of Clear Aligners among Teenagers

Based on age group, the global invisible orthodontics market has been bifurcated into adults and teenagers. Rise in awareness and increase in adoption of clear aligners among teenagers to enhance their esthetic appeal are projected to drive the segment in the near future.

North America to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the global invisible orthodontics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, CEE Countries, Asia Pacific, and Latin America & Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global invisible orthodontics market in 2019, followed by Europe. Rise in the target population requiring orthodontic treatment in developed regions and higher utilization of clear aligners by dentists and general practitioners are expected to drive the global invisible orthodontics market during the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

Major players operating in the global invisible orthodontics market are BEX Co. Ltd., Celetrix LLC, Merck KGaA, Eppendorf AG, Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (BTX), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, MaxCyte, Inc., Lonza Group, and Mirus Bio LLC.

Global Invisible Orthodontics Market: Segmentation

Invisible Orthodontics Market, by Product Clear Aligners Ceramic Braces Lingual Braces

Invisible Orthodontics Market, by Age Group

Adult

Teenagers

Invisible Orthodontics Market, by End User

Hospitals

Dental & Orthodontic Clinics

Invisible Orthodontics Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada



