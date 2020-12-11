Multiple factors are leading to increase in demand for ventilators. Some of the include increased focus on intensive care and rapidly rising population of geriatric population worldwide. To compound the situation further is increase in chronic diseases. As the world sees failing health owing to lifestyle changes and demographics shift, market for ventilators chart an upward growth.

Therefore, it is easy to see why the global market for ventilators is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), translating to a good generation of market opportunities over the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Global Ventilators Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

The global ventilators market is set to grow on an upward trajectory, due to factors such as rise in pre-term births and rise in ageing population. Some of these are explained below

Geriatric population is on a rise worldwide. One in six people will be in the age group 65 and above by the end of the year 2026. The situation will be more complex in North America and Europe where the ratio would be 1 in 4. To add to it, the year 2018 has already created a landmark situation. The year is historical in the sense that for the first time since the beginning of life, number of people over the age 65 outnumbered that below the age of 5. And, this is not it. There is also a rise in number pf pre-term births that increases demands for ventilator care.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Key Players of Ventilators Market Report:

The global ventilators market is slightly fragmented and key players in the market landscape include Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), ResMed (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Getinge (Sweden), Dräger (Germany), Smiths Group (UK), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), GE Healthcare (US), Fisher & Paykel (New Zealand). In order to maintain competitive edge, players enter strategic collaborations work towards product development.

