Platelet rich plasma (PRP) is a blood plasma product that contains elevated level of platelets and growth factors (at least four to ten times) than normal blood concentration. PRP is also called as platelet enriched plasma and platelet gel. While mostly derived from patient’s own blood, platelet rich plasma is widely used in the treatment of diseases such as orthopedic diseases, neurological diseases, and other minor injuries that require outpatient surgeries. Rising incidence of diseases such as orthopedic diseases, sports injuries, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and neurological diseases and introduction of various devices for PRP preparation are the key factors that are likely to drive market growth. In addition, growing awareness about PRP therapy and its advantages, and aging population more prone to injuries and surgeries are the other factors that boost market growth. However, high cost of the devices and therapy and threat of treatment failures are some of the factors restricting the market growth to some extent.

The autologous PRP segment dominated the PRP market in Europe in 2013. The dominance of this market segment was due to increasing demand for allogenic platelet rich plasma products. Thus, the allogenic segment is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2014 to 2022. The growth of this market segment was majorly due to reduced wound healing time and high concentration of growth factors containing platelet rich plasma products. In case of a patient diagnosed with one of the blood disorders (leukemia, hemocytopenia, etc) with less number of platelets in the blood and without any significant clinical action, where allogenic PRP treatment would be recommended.

The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall PRP market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, various analyses such as event impact analysis, regulatory scenario and value chain analysis has also been provided. Event impact analysis encompasses major events occurred in past decade and are expected to occur during the forecast period and are likely to affect the market dynamics positively or negatively. Value chain analysis includes the study of major steps involved in the PRP preparation and distribution. Regulatory scenario includes the study of different regulatory norms and procedures that regulate the approval and commercialization of PRP devices and products.

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the Europe PRP market, in terms of percentage share in 2013 has been discussed. Moreover, the market share analysis of key players in Europe has also been provided in the report. A list of recommendations has also been included for new entrants as well as existing market players to help them establish a strong presence in the market and increase their market share. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Europe PRP market such as Arthrex, Inc., Biomet, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Inc., Harvest Technologies Corp., Regen Lab SA, and Stryker Corporation. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments.

