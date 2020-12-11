Companies operating in the floating docks market are constantly leveraging multiple organic and inorganic growth strategies like acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations to gain a competitive advantage over competitors and strengthen consumer share.

In terms of deck materials, the floating docks market is segmented into metal, wood, plastics & composites and concrete. Out of these, the concrete decks segment is expected to control more than 3% of the overall market share by 2026. This minor share can be attributed to its high costs and limited applicability.

Request for a sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4586

Europe is considered to be a prominent revenue ground for floating dock companies. Studies claim that the regional floating docks market may surpass 16,000 units by the year 2026 owing to increasing number of commercial waterfront activities and marine construction projects.

The product is easy to assemble and install. In the long run, floating docks need zero maintenance while effectively adjusting to different water levels triggered by droughts, floods, tides, or other seasonal variations. Additionally, these docks are resistant to ultraviolet rays and pollution.

The global floating docks market is predicted to register noteworthy growth on the back of surging consumer inclination towards offshore recreational activities. Floating docks can operate on diverse water conditions owing to its innovative design that confines air on the surface of the water to attain extra buoyancy. As the water level fluctuates, the dock lowers and raises accordingly. It is ideal for offshore activities like adventure or recreational and are even suitable for commercial purposes.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/4586

Considering application, the floating docks market for floating docks is segmented into industrial, residential, commercial, and government. Floating docks are used by numerous government organizations like law reinforcement agencies, parks & recreation agencies as well as the military.

Compared to stationary docks, floating docks are relatively inexpensive and require less time as well as materials to install. The cost of installing is also considerably low. Generally, floating docks are anchored in the middle of the pond or lake, acting as an ideal platform for fishing or swimming.

On the basis of frame materials, floating docks are mainly bifurcated into wood, metal, concrete, and plastics & composites. Out of these, the plastic & composite frames are predicted to surpass 11,000 units over the predicted timeframe. With the help of holes, tunnels, and molded indentations, these frames are able to provide remarkable decay and water resistance. Whereas wood floats are susceptible to water saturation and tend to lose buoyancy and strength over time.

Browse complete table of content (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/floating-docks-market

As of now, firms like Damen, Jet Dock Systems, Inc., Meeco Sullivan, Bellingham Marine, Obrascón Huarte Lain, S.A.(OHL), AccuDock, PMS Dockmarine, Candock, and Walcon Marine are pioneering in the industry by developing improved product line-ups.

Related Report: –

Welding Equipment & Consumables Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2017/08/29/1101661/0/en/Welding-Equipment-Consumables-Market-to-hit-25bn-by-2024-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html

Asphalt Mixing Plants Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2017/08/07/1080998/0/en/Asphalt-Mixing-Plants-Market-to-hit-7bn-by-2024-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html