Based on the product spectrum, the forklift market is segmented into warehouse and counterbalance. Among these the market share of counterbalance forklift is estimated to be about 60% owing to high demand in industrial applications such as durable manufacturing.

Based on class, the forklift market is divided into class V, class IV, class III, class II, and class I. Among these, there is a growing demand for class II owing to its space optimization ability which helps it to move inventory in narrow space zones.

The Asia-Pacific forklift market share is increasing due to rapid growth of the manufacturing sector across the region.

With respect to fuel type, the forklift market is classified into diesel, battery electric and gasoline & LPG/CNG. Growing environmental concerns and rising fuel cost will result in high demand for electric forklift market.

Forklifts are generally powered by combustion engines or by electric batteries. Some of them allow the operators to sit while operating or driving the machine, whereas others require the operator to stand. Forklifts are being widely used across the industry for transporting goods as well as materials within the facilities.

The global forklift market is estimated to record substantial rate of growth over the forthcoming timeframe. Forklifts are small vehicles that possess a forked platform that is power operated and is attached at the front. This platform could be raised and lowered for insertion beneath a cargo either to move it or lift it. These vehicles serve the needs of numerous industries, which also includes warehouses and other large facilities of storage.

Counterbalance forklift trucks are the common type of forklift truck. A counterbalance forklift is the best choice for uneven surface or outside work due to greater ground clearance. These machines are available as diesel, gas, or electric powered. Most of them have a mast tilt facility, side shifts, and driver cabs as well.

Furthermore, electric based counterbalance machines can function with a smaller counterweight as a source of power and as the battery serves as stabilizer. Counterbalance trucks use a counterbalance weight design, with a weight at the end of the truck off-setting the load to be lifted at the front.

There are different types of counterbalance forklifts as well. The 3-wheel electric variant is suitable for situations where there is a need for the operator to turn and maneuver in circles. The stand-up counterbalance forklift permits operators to hop on and off between loads.

Some of the important manufacturers include Toyota, Crown, and Mitsubishi.

Furthermore, this allows them to expand the use of storage space. These vehicles also have distinctive features which are designed to enhance the speed and efficiency as well as to minimize the space occupied by the truck.

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into chemical, industrial, logistic, food & beverage, retail & E-commerce, and others. It is observed that growing adoption of forklifts by 3PL (third-party logistics) market players for efficient supply chain operations has led to the forklift market demand.

