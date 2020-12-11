Infrared Sensors Market Outlook – 2027

Infrared (IR) sensor is an electronic instrument that detects infrared light radiating from objects in its field of view. IR sensor comprises IR light source, medium, optical components and IR detector. It can measure heat radiated by an object and detect motion, which produces light in IR wavelength range. This device is widely used in the consumer electronics sector in smart camera, smartphones, smartwatch, gaming devices for remote control of volume, channel among others due to compact size, and low power consumption. IR sensors are also used for security and monitoring purposes in the defence sector in hazardous environment conditions as they are rugged in nature and offer high durability, efficiency, reliability and excellent detection capability in low-light level conditions.

Infrared sensors are used to evaluate oil and gas composition as well as purity of pharmaceutical drugs as it is a non-contact sensor with response time faster than thermocouple and is able to measure distance to soft objects that are not detected by ultrasound. These devices are stable with high repeatability and no corrosion or oxidation can affect the accuracy of IR sensor which uplifts the product quality standards. Extensive innovation in wireless technology supported by incorporation of Augmented Reality for real-time motion detection of people and objects attributes to steady growth of infrared sensors market share in coming years.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has presented huge challenge to national resources and the entire race to adapt to existing technologies and deploy new, innovative ones. In response to the global shutdown scenario the production process of electronic components is under temporary halt thereby disrupting overall supply chain. Contrarily, the use of infrared sensors in thermal imaging is in particular focus as it is used to identify potential patients of COVID-19 by detecting the temperature difference of their bodies.

In June 2020, FLIR Systems launched the FLIR Screen-EST software for FLIR series of thermal imaging cameras to automatically perform skin temperature screening of individuals at 50% faster rate than existing on-camera screening mode. In case the software detects a skin temperature exceeding the threshold set above the baseline average Screen-EST will notify the operator through an audible alarm. This device is used at entries, checkpoints and other high-traffic areas thereby maintain social distancing measures.

In May 2020, The Telegraph reported that FLIR Systems has experienced 700% increase in demand for IR cameras detecting changes in skin temperature as slight as 0.010C. However other than the demand in healthcare and other emergency services, the overall IR sensors market is undergoing temporary shortfall in revenue owing to demand lapse caused by lockdown of operations. The IR sensors market is anticipated to make fast rebound after the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Increased adoption of autonomous vehicles integrated with IR sensors for use of night vision system among others as well as rising demand of security devices facilitating thermal imaging especially in unclear atmospheric conditions to spot target or terror activities are major factors driving infrared sensors market growth. In addition it is used in art restoration, gas detectors, moisture analysers, petroleum exploration among others. However, direct exposure to IR radiation through sensors for long periods can damage human eyes and skin as well as the IR frequencies is affected by hard, opaque objects coming in line-of-sight which tends to hamper the infrared sensors market growth.

On the other hand, digital IR sensors are used in high speed cameras for vegetation scanning from space to spot changes in human skill cells to help diagnose skin diseases as well as for3D mapping purposes. In addition extensive innovation in nanotechnology for consumer electronic devices supported by integration of Augmented Reality is anticipated to pave new avenues for infrared sensors industry.

New Product Launches to flourish the market

Leading key infrared sensors market players have taken necessary actions to improve overall accuracy and functionality of IR emitters. Many recent innovations in this technology aim to upgrade the market further.

In May 2020, DetelPro, the health and hygiene vertical of Detel, launched the IR thermometer with precise recording through an IR sensor providing accuracy upto +0.20C. The IR thermometer is incorporated with digital no-touch sensors which help to record temperature from a distance of 3-5cm to avoid contact. The thermometer measures upto temperature range of 320C-42.990C and comes with LCD-display with automatic power-off function. The IR thermometer reduces the risk of cross-infection due to non-contact operation and provides ultra-fast results that adequately serves the purpose.

Surge in use of automotive and industrial applications

Industrial sensors are used for industrial safety, emissions control in petrochemicals industry as well as for explosive detection and analysis of city gas.

In January 2020, ams AG, a worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, introduced the CMOS Global Shutter Sensor (CGSS) Near Infrared (NIR) Image Sensor CGSS130 which is 4times more sensitive to NIR wavelength. The CGSS130 sensor has high quantum efficiency at NIR wavelength upto 40% at 940nm and 50% at 850nm. The stacked BSI process used to fabricate the sensors offer small footprint of 3.8mm*4.2mm. The CGSS130 sensor is used for face recognition, payment authentication and also produces monochrome images with effective pixel array of 1080H × 1280V at maximum frame rate of 120 frames/s. In addition it is used for 3D sensing technologies such as Active Stereo Vision, Time-of-flight, Structured Light as it offers high dynamic range (HDR) mode of more than 100dB.

Companies Covered

Murata Manufacturing Inc., FLIR Systems, Omron Corp., Texas Instruments, Infrared Integrated Systems Ltd., Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd., L3 technologies Inc., General Dynamics Corp., Wuhan Guide Infrared Co. Ltd. and Excelitas Technologies.

