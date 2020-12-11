Humanoid Robot Market Outlook – 2027

Humanoid robot is a professional service robot with its body shape built to resemble human body and mimic human motion and interaction. This device consists of a torso with a head, two arms, two legs along with face, eyes, mouth and can do jobs in everyday life more efficiently and cheaply in well-designed way. Humanoid robots with artificial intelligence algorithms find large-scale application in the healthcare sector as medical assistants, training aids as it can execute tedious, and complex task from various body position. In addition, it has the capacity to self-educate themselves by using internet database to search for information. Aerospace & defense services adopt these robots for disaster response sending real-time alerts on auto-detection of trespassers as it uses computing speed of milliseconds to anticipate and accurately react to movement of workers as well as undertake tasks that would pose health hazards to human workers, which maintains maximum safety levels.

This self-automated device is able to take over routine task of astronauts in space travel as they are structures with variable flexibility, redundancy of movement, and are preferable over manual workforce, owing to error-free, fast response thus enhancing product quality standards in the market. Introduction of artificial intelligence in humanoid robots help in human-robot interaction, adaptive control implies that the humanoid robot market share will undergo exponentially high growth in the coming years.

Download Report Sample with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8386

Covid Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 outbreak and with social distancing measures being imposed by governments worldwide, transmission robots are being used as an interface between doctors and patients to carry out diagnostic and treatment processes while reducing risk of infection at field hospitals in Hongshan Sports Centre, Wuhan in China. Essential workers are being replaced by autonomous floor-cleaning humanoid robots to transfer skills from humans to machines carrying out treatments thus sky-rocketing the humanoid robot market shares in various hospitals in China as well as in AIIMS Delhi, India.

In March 2020, Forbes reported that 5G-powered humanoid robots are being used to contain the contagion and for disinfection of inaccessible areas in hospitals in close proximity to infected humans by installing sense of touch based on force sensors.

As reported by Forbes in March 2020, Pudu Technology, a Shenzhen-based startup, has adopted contactless delivery options through autonomous vehicles and robots aiming to reduce cross-infection by fully automated home delivery of drugs and meals. The logistics affiliate of Alibaba uses robots in its warehouses to streamline order fulfillment and in addition, get medical aid donations to parts of China for needful testing and treatment of coronavirus.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Surge in adoption of humanoid robots for security and surveillance applications such as detection of unauthorized intrusion, terror activities, and enhanced use of AI robots in hazardous environment as well as research and space exploration enabling connectivity from remote distance are primary factors drive the humanoid robot market growth. However, high initial cost of humanoid robots, limited battery life creating human dependability concerns accompanied by high power consumption, owing to addition of more sensors restrain the humanoid robot market growth. On the contrary, humanoid robots are used in commercial or retail outlets to advise customers, demonstrate products, and help to gather customer data effectively such as phone number, zip codes, email addresses, and service feedbacks. Deployment of humanoid robots in educational institutions to impart lessons and high capital investments in R&D by governments result in transformation to efficient infrastructure, which helps to pave new avenues to the humanoid robot industry.

New Product Launches to Flourish the Market

Key market players are interacting with their customers to understand needs and develop efficient solutions. NASA and other space agencies use advanced humanoid robots to conduct space exploration to be sent to non-terrestrial planets for various purposes ranging from close-up photography of planets to determination of whether they sustain life or not.

In late 2021, India is expected to launch a humanoid robot named Vyomitra into space, which is modelled by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The model is after a human woman who does not feature any legs and can operate switch panels, talk to astronauts as well as monitor a spacecraft’s environmental and life support systems. The primary purpose is to allow ISRO examine how space flight affects the human body.

Interested? Do Purchase Enquiry Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8386

Surge in Use in Automotive and Industrial Applications

Advent of robotics accompanied by evolution of humanoid robots has proved to be a boon for the industrial sector as it enhances precision of existing tasks and can be utilized to mimic human intelligence, which provides reliable, improved working environments.

In January 2020, Agility Robotics launched Digit, a 5 feet tall humanoid robot and Ford Motor Company was the first customer to get the first two robots. The cloud-based maps continuously updated by Ford’s connected vehicles can be shared with Digit so that the same type of information does not have to be recreated. Digit can balance on one mobile limb, navigate obstacles incorporated with sensors to map the world for robot navigation with powerful, on-board computer hardware. Digit is utilized by Ford in its commercial package delivery service deploying self-driven autonomous vehicles. Digit can grab packages up to 40lbs and walk its way to consumer’s door upright on the stairs without wasting energy.

Key benefits of the stakeholders:

The study gives an analytical overview of the humanoid robot market forecast with current trends and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets.

forecast with current trends and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets. The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed humanoid robot market analysis.

The current humanoid robot market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2027.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

Key benefits of the stakeholders:

The study gives an analytical overview of the humanoid robot market forecast with current trends and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed humanoid robot market analysis.

The current humanoid robot market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2027.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

Questions answered in the humanoid robots market research report:

Who are the leading market players active in the humanoid robot market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the humanoid robot market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com