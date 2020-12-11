Differential pressure sensor is an electronic device designed to measure and calculate pressure difference between two points, one connected to each side of the sensor. Silicon-based board mounted differential pressure sensors are widely used in industrial sectors for measuring flow rates, fluid levels, pressure drops across oil filters, or air filters as they can be externally retrofitted to an existing vessel. Differential pressure sensor can be used for exhaust gas treatments as well as low pressure exhaust gas recirculation. In addition, these are used to measure total level in separator vessels and can be isolated safely from a process using block values for maintenance and testing. Differential pressure sensors are used in the automobile sector in engine management systems to enhance efficiency of car engines and accurately monitor engine conditions such as air volume and exhaust gas pressure.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is unsettling for people as well as organizations and business firms worldwide. With shutdown of manufacturing operations and travel and transportation ban worldwide, demand for pressure sensors has also plunged. The exact measure of the scale and scope of the challenge cannot be anticipated yet.

Robotics and machine vision incorporating wireless pressure sensors help to inspect, identify, recognize, diagnose, and provide assistance in treating COVID-19 patients. Robots are being deployed at medical service facilities to treat patients and bring supplies with a view to minimize human to human contact.

In response to COVID-19 scenario, the differential pressure sensors market is expected to undergo temporary shortfall, owing to shutdown of operations of industries and manufacturing units globally. There is demand lapse accompanied by halt in production disrupting the supply chain. Contrarily, the market is expected to make fast rebound, owing to rise in demand for pressure sensor incorporated devices in healthcare and emergency services to combat the virus outbreak.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Rise in inclusion of this compact, rugged equipment in hazardous environment of offshore or subsea gas & oil processing plants, effluent treatment plants, as well as remote heating systems that utilize heated water or steam is the major factor that fuels the differential pressure sensor market share. However, low cost of profit margins and errors in this device, owing to variations in liquid density by temperature changes tend to restrain the differential pressure sensor market growth.

On the other hand, growth in use of these devices to determine ventilation and suction pressure in respiration devices in the healthcare sector due to high resolution and accuracy accompanied by low noise performance further boosts the market revenue. Rapid level of industrialization followed by increase in production of motor vehicles is expected to pave new avenues to the differential pressure sensor industry.

New Product Launches to Flourish the Market

Leading differential pressure sensor market players are adopting necessary steps to improve design, production, and quality control processes with a view to enhance accuracy of differential pressure sensors, which presents innovative power-to-system solutions for applications that are set to power the world.

In June 2020, Robert Bosch GmbH, a German multinational engineering and technology company, introduced BMP390L, high performance longevity barometric pressure sensor. This pressure sensor offers high accuracy covering 300hPa to 1250hPa measurement range and provides interrupt functionality for simple access to data and storage. In addition, it includes FIFO functionality that eases use while reducing power consumption during full operation. BMP390L is available in 10-pin LGA package with metal lid and is integrated with I2C and SPI interfaces. The device is used for air-flow detection in home appliances, water-level detection in agriculture, and flight stabilization for drones as well as for navigation purposes.

Surge in Use of Industrial Sensors in Automotive and Industrial Applications

In June 2019, SMI Microelectronics, global developers and manufacturers of pressure sensors, introduced SM923X Series of ultra-low pressure sensor systems. It features industry-leading output accuracy and long-term stability by combination of MEMS pressure transducer with signal-conditioning IC in single package. SM923X series is a compact solution providing improved system efficiency over conventional bulky, costly devices. The overall accuracy error is less than 1% full scale and 16bit resolution enables to resolve signals as small as 0.0038Pa. SM923X sensors fully calibrated and digital I2C interface allows easy system integration. In addition, it integrates high order noise filtering and extremely low EMI susceptibility. Small SO16 package with dual vertical port allows easy system integration while MEMS sensor is robust with high burst pressure. This series of pressure sensor is used for accurate pressure sensing in industrial control systems such as pressure switches, pneumatic valves to measure gas pressure in vacuum pumps.

Companies Covered

ABB Ltd., Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Keller Corp., Yokogawa India Ltd., Omron Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., STMicroelectronics, Robert Bosch GmbH and NXP Semiconductors.

Key benefits of the stakeholders:

The study gives an analytical overview of the differential pressure sensor market forecast with current trends and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets.

forecast with current trends and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets. The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed differential pressure sensor market analysis.

The current differential pressure sensor market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2027.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

Questions answered in the differential pressure sensors market research report:

Who are the leading market players active in the differential pressure sensor market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the differential pressure sensors market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

