The latest research report offers a detailed look at the global layer pads market. Analysts anticipate that the global market is projected to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2020 and 2030. The market stands to benefit as the global consciousness shifts towards usage of recyclable materials. TMR provides a comprehensive understanding of the drivers and restraints present in the market to help the readers analyze the path it is likely to take.

According to the report, uptake of sustainable materials and reduction in the usage of plastic have played a key market in fueling the growth of this market. Exceptional awareness about use of eco-friendly materials for packaging as waterbodies and aqua life continues to choke with plastic and other non-biodegradable materials has benefited the market.

These intensifying sentiments are expected to spur the growth of layer pads across various end-use industries such as consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food and beverages amongst others.

TMR predicts that the food and beverage industry will lead the global layer pads market. The increasing sales of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will lead a mammoth demand for layers pads as these are often packed in glass bottles.

The market is also likely to be driven the cosmetics and personal care industry, which constantly required safe packaging solutions to ship products over long distances. Growing trend of packaging cosmetic products in glass containers is expected to create a steady demand for layer pads in the coming years.

Global Layer Pads Glass Market Dynamics

The demand for layer pads glass is expected to surge in the coming years as packaging solutions undergo a major overhaul. The unprecedented rise of e-commerce and incessant shipping of goods across nationally and internationally has created a huge demand for safe packaging solutions. For the same purpose, a multitude of sellers on e-commerce platforms are projected to make abundant use of layer pads to ensure the product reaches safely to the eventual buyer.

Thus, the increasing penetration of smartphones, access to internet, and growing demand for shopping from the convenience of homes will boost e-commerce, directly creating a positive impact on the global layer pads market.

Global Layer Pads Market: Region-wise Analysis

North America and Western Europe dominate the global layer pads market as the awareness about not using plastic is relatively high in the regions. The stringent waste disposable norms in Western Europe have significantly promoted the use of layer pads in recent years.

The same can be said about North America where consumers are consciously focusing on making sustainable living choices. However, the report predicts that Asia Pacific layer pads market will flourish too as the region boasts a massive consumer goods and electronics industry, which is always in need of better packaging solutions.

Layer Pads Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global layer pads market are Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith Plc, Dufaylite Developments Ltd, Melmat, Inc, Spartan Paperboard Co., M & M Box Partitions Co., American Container Concepts Corp., Parkside Packaging Limited, KARTON S.p.A, DA Pak, and Weedon Group Ltd. etc.

Global layer pads market: Segmentation

The global layer pads market has been segmented on the basis of the varieties available in the market –

On the basis of raw materials:

Paper Corrugated cardboard Solid Board Others

Plastic PP PE Others



On the basis of number of walls:

Single-walled

Double-walled

Triple-walled

More than 3 Layers

Depending on rigidity requirement.

On the basis of size and thickness:

Standard 2mm-10mm 11mm-20mm 21mm-30mm 31mm and more

Customized

On the basis of shape:

Flat Sheets

Die Cut

Others

On the basis of end-use:

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others

Global layer pads market: Regional Overview

The global layer pads market has been divided into seven regions –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan, and

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

