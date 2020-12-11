Capsule Filler Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global capsule filler market. In terms of revenue, the global capsule filler market is estimated to expand at a growth rate of ~4% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global capsule filler market report.

In the report, TMR predicts that the global capsule filler market would be largely driven by factors such as increasing demand for nutraceuticals, and rising demand for capsules in emerging markets across the world. Moreover, the growing usage of automatic capsule fillers is expected to boost the growth of the capsule filler market in the coming years.

According to the capsule filler market research report, in terms of type, the market has been divided into manual, semi-automatic, and automatic. Automatic capsule fillers are expected to remain dominant in the global capsule filler market and their dominance is projected to continue during the forecast period. Increase in demand for large scale production of capsules is the major reason for the dominance of automatic capsule fillers.

In terms of filling material, the global capsule filler market has been classified into liquid, semi-solid, and solid. Solid filling material held majority share in 2019 and is projected to hold the same position based on revenue generation during the forecast years, owing to the increasing demand for powder and granule form in medicines as they have faster dissolution rate. Moreover, they enable easy filling of granules in capsules, preventing any type of leakage or contamination both before and after filling of the capsules.

Capsule Filler Market: Drivers, Opportunities, and Restraints

Globally, the use of capsule fillers is expected to experience steady growth. Growth of the capsule filler market is the result of stringent pharmaceutical regulations by governments of different countries. These regulations are leading to a growing need for capsule fillers, which can fill capsules more precisely at a faster rate. The most dominant factor driving the growth of the capsule filler market is the growing usage of capsules. Capsules are gradually being favored as majority of people choose to intake medications or supplements in the form of capsules. Therefore, in countries where advanced drugs are made, capsules are mainly preferred, owing to their well-defined advantages over tablets, which is expected to drive the overall market in the coming years.

Increasing demand for capsules entails large-scale production with more capsule filling capacity, which offers opportunity for the development of new capsule filler machines that can produce more capsules in an hour. Furthermore, increasing application of technology by different pharmaceutical companies is driving demand for complete automation of capsule manufacturing processes. This is also projected to create new opportunities for the capsule filler market globally throughout the forecast years.

However, the major challenge faced by the capsule filler market is the increasing prevalence of skin problems, which require topical administration of medication, and diseases in which drugs need to be administered intravenously. In such cases, drugs cannot be administered in capsule form, which is likely to hamper the capsule filler market in the coming years.

Capsule Filler Market: Prominent Regions

In 2019, North America dominated the global capsule filler market. The dominance can be attributed to increasing use of capsules inside inhalers for the highly prevalent pulmonary diseases in the region. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate throughout the forecast period. The capsule filler market in Asia Pacific is driven by rising applications in nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical companies. Increasing consumer preference for capsule-based formulations and rising disposable income are some of the significant factors expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Europe is also likely to witness steady growth rate throughout the forecast years, generating around 20% to 23% of the total capsule filler revenue globally. The capsule filler market grew in response to the increasing health awareness in the region, which is leading to the growth in the pharmaceutical industry. Therefore, demand for capsule fillers is rising in the region.

Capsule Filler Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the capsule filler market are ACG, Capsugel Inc., Glenvale Packaging, Harro Höfliger, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A., MG America, QUALICAPS, Riva Europe, Schaefer Technologies, Inc., and Syntegon Technology GmbH (Bosch Packaging Technology).

Global Capsule Filler Market: Segmentation

Capsule Filler Market, by Type

Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic

Capsule Filler Market, by Filling Material

Liquid

Semi Solid

Solid

Capsule Filler Market, by Capacity (Hr.)

Up to 50,000 Capsules

50,000 to 100,000 Capsules

100,000 to 150,000 Capsules

More than 150,000 Capsules

Capsule Filler Market, by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Capsule Filler Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

