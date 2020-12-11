U.S. healthcare assistive robot market is likely to strike a 19.1% CAGR through the coming years with the growing preference for advanced technologies and the surge in healthcare expenditure. Estimates from the World Bank Data 2015 revealed that healthcare spending across the country was higher than most regions and valued at 16.8%.

Significant expansion of the geriatric population, with the consistent prevalence of chronic disorders will further expand the healthcare assistive robots market forecast. United Nations in 2017 reported that over 962 million individuals are aged above 60 years across the globe. There is an inclining need for assistive robots as they offer elder-care services to provide care and support to the older and disabled population.

Mobile robots in the healthcare assistive robot market function on advanced technologies like artificial intelligence integrated with physical robotics that enable them to navigate their surroundings as well as aid the geriatric population. They are mainly controlled by sensors and software to identify their surroundings. Demand for assistive mobile robots could reach a 19.8% CAGR through 2024, taking into account their higher adoption rate and the jump in consumer awareness for the innovative robots.

Different types of healthcare assistive robots include socially assistive robots, rehabilitation robots, humanoid robots, and surveillance and security robots. Rehabilitation robots segment was estimated to be worth US$152.3 million in 2017. Leading technology developers are working on newer, more accurate, and more advanced solutions.

Healthcare assistive robotic systems are used in applications including orthopedics, sports, stroke, and cognitive and motor skills. In 2017, cognitive and motor applications segment accounted for over 24.3% revenue share of healthcare assistive robots market and is expected to witness notable growth through 2024 due to rising incidence of neurological disorders.

Barrett Technology, Cyberdyne, Hansen Medical, Hocoma, KUKA Robot Group, HONDA Motor Co. Ltd., Interactive Motion Technologies, Kinova Robotics, GaitTronics, ReWalk Robotics, and Ekso Bionics Holdings are some of the major brands in the sector.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Healthcare Assistive Robot Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Surveillance & Security Robot

4.2.1. Healthcare Assistive Robot Market size, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Mn)

4.3. Humanoid Robots

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Mn)

4.4. Rehabilitation Robots

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Mn)

4.5. Socially Assistive Robots

4.5.1. Market size, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Mn)

Chapter 5. Healthcare Assistive Robot Market, By Portability

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Fixed Base

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Mn)

5.3. Mobile

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Mn)

Chapter 6. Healthcare Assistive Robot Market, By Application

6.1. Key segment trends

6.2. Stroke

6.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Mn)

6.3. Orthopedics

6.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Mn)

6.4. Cognitive & Motor Skills

6.4.1. Market size, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Mn)

6.5. Sports

