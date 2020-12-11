Global blood and blood components market is poised to observe massive momentum in the upcoming years in lieu of the rising pervasiveness of bleeding disorders and prevalence of conditions with heavy blood loss. In line with these, advancement of apheresis has empowered blood component transfusion, which will further drive the global industry growth.

Amid the ongoing share battle, Japan is set to emerge as a pivotal growth ground for blood and blood components industry in the upcoming years. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric patient pool and increasing incidences of conditions including cancer. As a matter of fact, numerous initiatives being undertaken by the country’s government to improve blood transfusion services will further stimulate the regional market growth.

Blood and blood components are used in applications including bleeding disorders, trauma and surgery, anemia, and cancer treatment. In 2017, trauma and surgery application segment captured more than 40% revenue share of blood and blood components industry. Blood components including red blood cells (RBC), white blood cells (WBC), plasma, and platelets are prominently used in surgery and resuscitation of severely traumatized patients.

In terms of the end-user, the demand for blood and blood components across ambulatory surgical centers is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4.9% through 2024. More and more consumers are choosing ambulatory surgical centers for diagnosis and treatment as they offer faster and cost-effective treatment. Outpatient surgical facilities are nearly 45-60% less expensive compared to hospitals.

Japan blood and blood components market size is poised to grow at a 5% CAGR through 2024. The Japanese government has undertaken numerous initiatives to promote blood management and blood transfusion services. For instance, the government of Japan had partnered with the WHO in December 2017 to enhance blood transfusion services provision across the country.

