Asia Pacific geriatric care services market, accounting for a revenue share of more than US$53.5 billion. With the presence of a massive elderly population, Asia Pacific countries including Japan, China, and India are making substantial investments in improving their healthcare infrastructure. The Japanese government have also taken several steps to provide better healthcare insurance plans for the elderly.

The onset of COVID-19 pandemic proved to be fatal to a much larger extent for elderly people above the age of 65 years, given the weakening immunity systems and presence of chronic ailments, thus calling out for the need of geriatric care services. In wake of the growing demand, Elsevier in September 2020, launched nursing education platform centered on geriatric management in the states of China.

Geriatric population has since over a while now been highly inclined towards receiving optimum care at home, offering a boost to the home care services segment across geriatric care services market. This can be ascribed to the unending benefits the service has to offer to the large patient pool including lower risk of rehospitalization, independent living, better care services, and reduced cost. Aforementioned factors would enable the segment to grow at a rate of 9.2 per cent through 2024.

It is estimated that the demand for geriatric care services across the 86-90 years age group will grow at a CAGR of 8.3% through 2024. People in this age category are at a greater risk of developing various chronic diseases. As a result, most patients in the age group of 86-90 years need institutional care centers such as assisted living facilities and independent living centers.

Although elderly care institutions and adult day care centers are widely popular, the demand for home care services is rising gradually. Home elderly care services offer numerous benefits such as lower costs, lower risk of rehospitalization, and independent living. The Home geriatric care services market will witness a CAGR of 9.2% through 2024.

