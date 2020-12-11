Canada pneumatic nebulizers market could reach a CAGR of 5.7% in the coming years. This can be credited to the rise in the smoking levels among the people residing in the country, leading to a high prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), that accounts for the fourth major cause for the increasing mortality rate across the country.

Technical advancements like electronic display offering patient breathing rate will escalate the adoption of pneumatic nebulizers through the coming years. For example, Akita2 Apixneb is an effective and highly advanced vibrating mesh that was developed to release a precise amount of drug dosage after ensuring the proper breathing cycle of the patient.

In anticipation of a robust demand for pneumatic nebulizers and other respiratory devices in the near future, manufacturers have been aiming to integrate advanced features into these devices. Recent developments include the integration of an electronic display that shows the patient’s breathing rate in real time. Manufacturers are also expected ramp up pneumatic nebulizers manufacturing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The breath-actuated pneumatic nebulizers market also held a significant global share and is anticipated to account for a substantial demand through 2024, concerning their high adoption rate to offer precise medication. AeroEclipse is a breath-actuated nebulizer that converts liquid medication used in the nebulizer into an aerosol mist so that it can be inhaled directly into the lungs. The medical device is connected to an air source with the help of a flexible tubing.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is leading to an increased consumption and use of home pneumatic nebulizers to render care to patients affected with respiratory conditions, specifically in the U.S. region. Omron Corporation, DeVilbiss Healthcare, and Philips Respironics are some of the other suppliers of various types of pneumatic nebulizers functioning in the pneumatic nebulizers market.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Pneumatic Nebulizers Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Vented pneumatic nebulizers

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Table-top vented pneumatic nebulizers

4.2.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Portable vented pneumatic nebulizers

4.2.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.3. Breath-actuated pneumatic nebulizers

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Table-top breath-actuated pneumatic nebulizers

4.3.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Portable breath-actuated pneumatic nebulizers

4.3.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

