HIV diagnostics market will be driven by the escalating prevalence and risk of aids across the developing economies. As per the WHO, the number of people living with HIV infection was nearly 38 million at the end of 2019 globally. But due to several initiatives taken by international organizations to respond to HIV and innovations in medical science, nearly 53% of children and 68% of adults having infected with HIV globally were getting lifelong antiretroviral therapy (ART) in the same year.

Viral load testing segment will register significant gains during the coming years with the increasing need for early detection of the HIV infection along with monitoring the treatment procedures. Constant technological developments like nucleic and sequence-based amplification assay branched DNA and reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction to examine blood HIV load will complement developments in the segment.

Many private entities are joining hands with public authorities to extend their support towards expanding reliable HIV diagnostic tools. For instance, in the year 2018, the Ministry of Health, Kenya signed a partnership with Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche to launch a state-of-the-art laboratory to improve the screening of HIV virus by 2030. The HIV diagnostic laboratory named Cobas 8800 was installed at Kenya Medical Research Institute. The aim behind its establishment if to achieve 100% HIV testing in the future.

The U.S. HIV diagnostics market dominated North America by capturing the largest revenue share of US$876.8 million in 2017 and is expected to grow considerably in the coming years. The escalating prevalence of HIV infection in the region along with inclining awareness regarding HIV, its diagnosis, and treatment are some major factors driving the market growth. Also, favorable regulator norms, a strong presence of leading firms in the U.S., and extensive healthcare expenditure will render the sustainable environment for the testing products.

In the year 2017, antibody tests were responsible for over 33% of the industry’s total revenue share and are expected to witness considerable gains over the years. The growth is primarily attributed to the surging cases of HIV infections in developing regions. The presence of various antibody tests like home tests for early HIV detection will supplement the HIV diagnostics market trends. Growing awareness among people in both developed and developing nations is fueling the need to undergo blood check-ups along with gaining adequate knowledge regarding HIV.

Another major factor supporting regional business growth is the growing number of HIV infection cases and awareness among the people regarding HIV treatment and diagnosis. Efforts are also undertaken by the government to extend advanced HIV diagnosis solutions.

Major HIV diagnostics market player are Hologic, Healthineers, ChemBio Diagnostics, Cepheid, and Pointcare Technologies, among numerous others.

