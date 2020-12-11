Global immunohematology market has witnessed rapid advancements over the years due to the efforts undertaken by the market players to offer advanced and reliable healthcare solutions. Growing preference of the patients towards the need for advanced automated analyzers along with updated serological techniques like ABO serum typing will magnify the business prospects in the coming years.

The growing number of emergency cases including trauma and accident cases are likely to fuel the hospitals end-use segment growth over the coming years. In fact, the segment accounted for a majority 54.2% revenue share of the market in 2017. Furthermore, frequently increasing adoption of medical consumables and products across hospitals would majorly stimulate the overall market trends over the forecast timeframe.

With respect to product, the reagents segment is projected to witness a period of remunerative revenue growth over the coming time period. In 2017, the segment accounted for approximately $1.2 billion with estimates expecting it to foresee similar growth trends through the forecast timeframe. An increase in the use of customized reagents in blood typing processes and antibody screening is driving the demand for the product, subsequently outlining the overall immunohematology market outlook.

With respect to geographical expanse, the U.S. has emerged as a profitable revenue terrain over the years for healthcare businesses due to the wide prevalence of hematological disorders among the people in the region. During the year 2017, the U.S. immunohematology market held the maximum revenue share of USD 616.5 million.

Immunohematology providers are constantly working towards increasing their market share by way of entering into strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions to achieve a competitive edge and expand their geographical reach. For instance, in April 2020, California based Bio-Rad Laboratories reportedly acquired Celsee Inc. – an entity that provides instruments and consumables for the detection and analysis of single cells.

The competitive landscape of the immunohematology market is inclusive of players such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Antisel, MTC Invitro, Abbott, BD (Becton Dickinson), Immucor, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Grifols, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Hologic, Beckman Coulter, and Thermo Fisher Scientific among others.

