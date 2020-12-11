Latin America acne medication market has witnessed a rise in the concern among people regarding facial aesthetics which has eventually amplified the demand for acne medication products. As per reliable sources, nearly 61% of the people in Brazil feel that physical appearance or facial aesthetics is a major factor behind social success. Rising concern among the people in LATAM regarding their physical appearance will support market growth.

Growing cases of severe acne problems worldwide among people belonging to different age groups is a major factor magnifying acne medication market size in the coming years. Acne vulgaris has emerged as one of the most common skin problems especially among the teenage populace, with women being affected more than the men.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/3010

Acne medications and medicine for pimples are widely available through prescription and over the counter across various distribution channels including online sites, brick and mortar stores and pharmacies. OTC acne medication segment across the global acne medication market held a prominent share of USD 2,420.9 million in 2017, and is likely to amass prolific gains in the near future.

Acne stands out as one of the major skin problems across the United States with more than 50 million people suffering from the same and over 85 per cent of adults experiencing acne problem at least once in their lifetime. In fact, a paradigm change in eating habits, increased fast-food consumption, and prolonged use of makeup and cosmetic products have added to the burgeoning skin ailment and acne breakout statistics. These factors have, undeniably, offer a demand spurt for acne medications over the years across the country. For the records, the United States accounted for a business share of USD 2331.5 million in 2017.

Despite some of the pivotal benefits being offered by acne medications and drugs, the global market is also likely to face umpteen challenges in the coming years perhaps due to the increasing side-effects associated with the use of these products. Some of the common side effects of topical drugs include skin dryness and irritation whereas oral drugs are poised to cause dizziness, stomach issues, and lightheadedness.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/3010

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Acne Medication Market, By Formulation

4.1. Global acne medication market share, by formulation, 2017 & 2024

4.2. Topical

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

4.3. Oral

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Acne Medication Market, By Product

5.1. Global acne medication market share, by product, 2017 & 2024

5.2. Retinoids

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

5.3. Antibiotics

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

5.4. Salicylic acid

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

5.5. Benzoyl peroxide

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

5.6. Azelaic acid

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/acne-medication-market