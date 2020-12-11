Germany x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market size is projected to witness a CAGR of more than 5.8% through 2024. Research institutes across the country are adopting technologically advanced XPS equipment in the treatment of cancer and other chronic diseases. Scientists at a Berlin-based research organization had recently developed an anticancer treatment that utilizes nanoparticles characterized via XPS. Iron oxide nanoparticles are accurately characterized through XPS and can be used to destroy malignant cells.

One of the fastest-emerging verticals within the healthcare and medical devices space, global x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market size is estimated to be worth over US$820 million by 2024. Explained below are some of the major trends bolstering the industry outlook.

XPS systems are abundantly being used for carrying out empirical formula detection across vivid applications, which is expected to propel the market trends in the upcoming years. Estimates claim that x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market from empirical formula detection segment would depict a CAGR of 5.8% through 2024, perhaps due to the product’s typical use in quantitative elemental detection and depth outlining of chemical organic compounds. In fact, increased use of XPS systems in determining the empirical formulae for producing new variety of drugs would catalyze the segmental growth in the near future.

The application of x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) in medical research, especially drug discovery and safety testing, has gained tremendous momentum over the past few years. Technologically advanced XPS systems are being extensively used by scientists and researchers in discovering drugs for chronic diseases such as cancer and for treatment of bone disorders.

In addition to healthcare industry, automotive, aerospace, electronics, and semiconductors are among the major application sectors of XPS. In 2017, healthcare application segment held more than 31.8% revenue share of XPS industry. Currently, XPS technology is being used in characterization of nanoparticles that are used in cancer treatment and formulation of anticancer drugs. For example, graphene is characterized via technology advanced XPS systems for developing targeted cancer therapies and ensuring effective drug delivery.

