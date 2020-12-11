Endoluminal suturing devices market is expected to garner tremendous gains from the states Germany, perhaps owing to the rising demand for weight loss procedures and increase in obesity rate in the country. Speaking of the obesity statistics, WHO claims that about 23.6 per cent of the German population suffers from obesity. In this regard, high demand for weight loss techniques will stand as an important need for the adoption of endoluminal suturing devices across various healthcare facilities.

Endoluminal suturing devices have gained wide acceptance in applications including bariatric surgery, gastroesophageal reflux disease, and gastrointestinal defects. The popularity of these suturing devices has been driven by the rising incidence of obesity and gastrointestinal health conditions and a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures for their treatment.

Given the immense benefits provided by endoluminal suturing devices and technology, various industry behemoths and healthcare experts have been taking vivid steps to bolster their presence in the global market. For an instance, Johnson & Johnson had in 2019 announced taking over Auris Health for an overwhelming denomination of USD 3.4 billion, looking forward to gaining much required prominence in the surgical robotics space.

The demand for endoluminal suturing devices in gastroesophageal reflux disease application is set to grow at a 13.9% CAGR through 2024. Approximately 18 million people were affected by the disease in 2014, which equals nearly 1 in 5 people, according to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders. These numbers combined with the growing popularity of minimally invasive treatments will certainly boost the product adoption.

The adoption of endoluminal suturing devices across Japan will likely be driven by widespread occurrence of gastroesophageal reflux diseases. The Turkish Society of Gastroenterology reports that the prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease in Japan was estimated to be around 16.5%. Factors such as unhealthy diets and lifestyles will augment Japan endoluminal suturing devices market size, which will witness a CAGR of around 11.4% through 2024.

Medtronic Inc., Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc.), and Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., are among the major producers of endoluminal suturing devices. These companies are focusing on development of novel solutions that comply with international standards. Partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and product innovations are among the key strategies adopted by market players to gain a competitive advantage.

