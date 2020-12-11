Asia-Pacific RFID Market is projected to register a CAGR of 17.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Key Players Mentioned in the RFID Market Research Report: Alien Technology, LLC, CCL Industries, Impinj, Inc, Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd , Nedap, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Confidex Ltd, Omni-ID, HID Global Corporation, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC, ZEBRA, Checkpoint, NXP Semiconductors, Securitag Assembly Group Co., LTD and others.

Key Segmentation: Asia-Pacific RFID Market

By Product (Tags, Readers, and Software Tools),

End User (Industrial, Transportation, Retail, Consumer Package Goods, Healthcare, Education, and Others),

By Country (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Product Launch

In February 2017, Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd (China), introduced slimmest UHF RFID tag for linen tracking named as the LinTRAK-Slim or the laundry and textile services industry.

In May 2016, Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd (China), launched state-of-the-art XC-RF868 RAIN RFID IoT Reader at RFID Journal LIVE so as to address industry-wide solutions including retail, manufacturing and healthcare.

In January 2016, CCL Industries (U.S), Checkpoint’s Micro RFID Labels designed for beauty, smaller health, cosmetic and retail merchandise applications in order to overcome the densely packed merchandising display challenges.

In September 2017, CCL Industries(U.S), Checkpoint Systems launched EVOLVE-Store update which allows retailers to monitor, measure and manage their stores along with the data.

Points Which Are Focused In the Report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants

Future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Asia-Pacific RFID Market

RFID Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

RFID Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

RFID Size (Value) Comparison by Region

RFID Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

RFID Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Asia-Pacific RFID

Global Asia-Pacific RFID Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

Access Detailed Table of Content at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=asia-pacific-rfid-market

