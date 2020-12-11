Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market is expected to garner $11.9 billion by 2020, registering CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2014 – 2020.

Rising incidences of Cancer, ESRD (End Stage Renal Disease), and HIV have largely contributed to the overwhelming demand for EPO drugs. Approximately 20% of the patients suffering from Cancer/HIV and ~70% of the patients suffering from ESRD undergo chemotherapy, which induces anemia in such patients, requiring EPO treatment. Despite this, the market nevertheless witnesses restraints due to highly priced EPO drugs resulting in minimal adoption. However, commercialization of EPO biosimilars would eventually ease the influence of restraints and fuel the market growth, primarily across the developing regions.

The first EPO drug – Epogen (Erythropoietin alfa), launched by Amgen, has witnessed patent expiry in 2014. Following this, a number of biosimilar Erythropoietin alfa have been launched by major companies such as Biocon, Ranbaxy, Emcure Pharmaceuticals. In addition, Amgen currently owns the patent Aranesp for Darbepoetin alfa; which is expected to expire by 2016, thus, calling for launch of Darbepoetin alfa biosimilars. Some of leading players operating in EPO drug market are Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Roche, LG Life Sciences Ltd., Biocon, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., and Celltrion, Inc.

The global EPO drugs market is segmented based on products, applications and geography.

BY PRODUCT TYPES

Epoetin-alfa

Epoetin-beta

Darbepoetin-alfa

BY APPLICATIONS

Anemia (Cancer and HIV treatment)

Kidney Disorders (ESRD and Dialysis)

Others (Neural Disease and Wound healing)

