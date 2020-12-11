Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market is expected to garner $2.1 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Imaging modalities emerged as a preferred option for the clinical industry, especially in preclinical studies.

Most common small animal in-vivo imaging devices used in pre-clinical applications are micro-MRI, optical imaging, and nuclear imaging modalities, namely as the micro-PET and micro-SPECT, micro-ultrasound, micro-CT and optical imaging. Owing to the versatility of imaging modalities, they are used in a variety of biomedical applications such as monitoring treatment responses, assessing bio-distribution patterns, cancer cell detection, and longitudinal as well as epigenetic studies. Routine application of imaging in bio-distribution and drug monitoring together contributed to ~60% of the market in 2013. Existing potential growth opportunities in oncological research would make the cancer cell detection application market lucrative and thus, would emerge as a fastest growing application market segment during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/474

Rising number of pre-clinical research, increasing investments by the CROs in the research activities, a growing number of multi-functional pre-clinical imaging and technological advancements, namely combination of high resolution MRI with other imaging modalities are the few factors empowering the global market. Spatial resolution multimodal imaging, Cerenkov Bioluminescence Imaging and real time storage multimodal imaging system collectively contribute to the significance of small animal imaging (in-vivo) systems in the drug development and translational research. These technologies exemplify the recent and unique advancements in the field of diagnostic devices, amplifying the scope of applications in pre-clinical as well as clinical research. However, stringent regulatory impositions coupled with inadequate reimbursement policies would restrain the market growth to a certain extent. However, faster commercialization of cost-efficient devices would ease the negative influence of restraints and fuel the market growth, primarily across the developing regions.

Key Findings of Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market:

Micro MRI, nuclear imaging, and micro CT modalities collectively accounted for about 52% of the revenue generated in 2013

Optical imaging and micro-MRI technology segments would collectively command over 2/3rdof the market revenue during the forecast period

Cancer cell detection application market segment would grow at a higherrate during the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence rate of cancer across the world

Technologies have a notable impact on the global small animal imaging market and manufacturers with novel technology rights are holding substantial market share. Advent in these novel technologies lead to launch of new and advance product lines in small animal imaging market. To gain the maximum market share, key leaders of the small animal in-vivo imaging market have adopted acquisition as a strategy, which has proved to be the most successful for this market. Key companies profiled in this report are, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens AG, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Life Technologies Corporation, Promega Corporation, Miltenyi Biotech, Bruker Corporation, FujiFilm Holding Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., and Aspect Imaging Ltd.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/474

Market Segmentation:

By Applications

Monitoring Drug Treatment Response

Biodistribution Studies

Cancer Cell Detection

Biomarkers

Longitudinal Studies

Epigenetics

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

About Allied Market Research: Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry. Contact: David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com