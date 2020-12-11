Global biosimilars market was valued at $2,552.0 million in 2014 and is expected to reach $26,551.3 million by 2025, supported by a CAGR of 49.1% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Download Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/700

The commercialization of filgrastim biosimilars in the United States have brought the revolutionary changes in development of biosimilars. Pharmaceutical companies interested in investing into biosimilars market are now focusing on the agreement and acquisitions, in order to expand their presence in biosimilars market. Recently, the Pfizer has acquired Hospira, a global leader in biosimilars. This acquisition has strengthen the biosimilar portfolio of Pfizer. Also, it increases the global reach of Hospira through commercial capabilities, scientific expertise of Pfizer. The key companies profiled in the report are Novartis (Sandoz), Synthon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., LG Life Sciences, Celltrion, Biocon, Hospira, Merck Serono (Merck Group), Biogen idec, Inc., and Genentech (Roche Group).

Glycosylated proteins namely, erythropoietin and monoclonal antibodies are the leading biosimilar segments commercially available across the globe, together accounting for about one-third of the market revenue in 2014. This significant hold in the market is chiefly due to its large application in the treatment of chronic conditions such as blood related disorders, cancer, among others. European region is the leading beneficiary of biosimilars market and is attracting investors, interested in biosimilars industry. The prospects in the European region are largely supplemented by the presence of streamlined regulatory guidelines and a high level of adoption for biosimilars among physicians. The establishment of favourable regulations such as Article 10(4) of Directive 2001/83/EC by the European Medical Association (EMA) has clarified the clinical aspect of biosimilars. This standard set by EMA has attracted investors to invest into the development of biosimilars. The Asia-Pacific region projects the fastest growth rate, supplemented by the high prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for economic bio-pharmaceuticals. The commercial scenario of biosimilars in North America is bleak due to the absence of regulations for approval and commercialization. However, after the launch of the first biosimilar in United States, the investors are now focusing on this region to boost their prospects. The leading companies in Global Biosimilars Market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Biosimilars products and services. The report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge soon and positively impact the overall industry growth. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance. Inquiry for Buying Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/700 About Allied Market Research: Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry. Contact: David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com