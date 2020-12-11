The research states that the global specialty enzymes market would reach $947.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, 2020–2025. The pharmaceuticals application segment contributed to nearly half of the total market share in 2014. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

Specialty enzymes are proteins that act as biocatalysts to accelerate chemical reactions and produce the desired results. Owing to low consumption and high degree of specificity, specialty enzymes are witnessing spurring demand in medical applications such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology research and diagnostics. The growing popularity of specialty enzymes in therapies for chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, pain and inflammatory disorders among others is the vital force fueling the market growth. In addition, growing awareness about enzyme-based therapeutics in the Asia Pacific and LAMEA region would further boost the market growth. However, safety concerns due to high vulnerability of enzymes towards contamination, would limit the overall market growth.

Key market players analyzed in the report include

Novozymes

Roche Holdings AG

DuPont

Life technologies

BASF

Affymetrix Inc.

Advance enzyme Technologies Ltd.

Codexis Inc.

Key findings of Specialty Enzymes Market:

Pharmaceutical application segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Proteases enzyme would be a lucrative segment in the market by 2020.

Animal derived enzymes would register the significant growth rate during the forecast period.

North America and Europe together contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global specialty enzymes market in 2014 and will maintain its leadership status throughout the analysis period.

Rise in ageing population in developed economies such as North America and Europe, leads to an increased demand for therapeutic enzymes. Furthermore, adoption of advanced enzymes such as immobilized enzymes is increasing chiefly due to high healthcare expenditure. This had led to the dominance of North America in global specialty enzymes market closely followed by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific region exhibits the highest growth potential in future, due to the increasing per capita healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness about enzyme therapy and rapidly increasing pharmaceutical manufacturing base.

