Energy bars, also known as supplemental bars, include cereals and high energy foods. Energy bars are usually targeted toward people who require quick energy as a meal replacement. Energy bar is a convenient way for supplementing proteins, which increases muscle mass and keep fats off. There are mainly two types of energy bars, namely, organic and conventional. The consumption of energy bars is higher between age group of 18 and40 years compared to those above 40 years of age.

Energy bars are mainly used for their nutritional and food benefits. These bars are different from protein drinks or energy drinks that contain caffeine, which is dangerous for health and can create muscle tremors. Energy bars provide various types of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. Protein bars aids in protein synthesis resulting in the formation of muscle mass. They also help in weight loss and hence, are extensively preferred by millennials. In addition, energy bars have certain health benefits as well such as they help in increasing metabolism, curing digestive system diseases, and reducing cholesterol level in blood. To quickly gain energy, most carbohydrates such as glucose, maltodextrin, and fructose are mixed with cereals like barley and oats to manufacture energy bars. Fat content in energy bars is usually kept as minimum as possible to help boost weight loss.

Consumers are getting conscious about their eating habits, owing to the increase in complex health issues, such as heart disease, obesity, blood cholesterol, and diabetes. To prevent and tackle with such complex diseases, consumers are leaning toward healthy food that could provide instantaneous energy.

The sports nutrition industry is expected to play a significant role in the growth of the energy bar market as organizers of leading world leagues of sports such as Olympics, world cups, and other championships are making energy bars available extensively for athletes participating in any such event. These steps will induce new opportunities for the established market players in the energy bar market to expand their business.

The global energy bar market players are aiming toward extending geographical presence to untap latent opportunities. For instance, leading market players like Alterra Mountain Company and Clif Bar entered into strategic partnership for three years. This partnership is expected to provide remunerative opportunities to meet customer demands for quality and productivity along with leveraging global reach to bring innovative products to a larger customer base.

The energy bar market is segmented on the basis of type, nature, distribution channel, and region. By type, it is divided into protein bars, endurance bars, activity bars, oat bars, and others. On the basis of nature, it is classified into organic and conventional. Depending on distribution channel, it is categorized into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online sales channel, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Prime players operating in the energy bar market are Naturell India Pvt.Ltd., Mediterra Inc, The Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg NA Co, General Mills Inc., LÄRABAR, Clif Bar & Company, Fullwell Mill Limited, Mars Incorporated, Quest Nutrition LLC, and McKee Foods.

