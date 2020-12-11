DBMR published a new research publication on “Global Aluminum-Extruded Products Market Insights, to 2026″ with 350+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. This report provides key analysis on the market status of the Aluminum-Extruded Products companies with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Global Aluminum-Extruded Products market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.

Global aluminum-extruded products market is expected to rise, registering a substantial CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the technological advancements in the aluminum industry and growing demand from end-use industries.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Global Aluminum-Extruded Products Market Outlook:

Aluminum extrusions are known to have good sustainability, durability, flexibility and strength, due to which they are widely used in sectors like consumer durables, machinery, electrical, transportation, construction and others. The extrusion process helps in making most of the physical characteristics of aluminium, giving products with good malleability that can be easily cast and machined.

Market Drivers:

Technological advancements in the aluminum industry; this factor will drive the market in the forecast period

Growing demand of aluminum-extruded products from the end-use industries will also drive the market in near future

Increasing demand for recycled and value-added aluminum products; this factor will also propel the market

Recyclable and corrosion-resistant nature of aluminum extrusion products will also drive the market in future

Market Restraints:

Low awareness about aluminum-extruded products; this factor will hamper the market to grow in near future

Increased use of magnesium alloy over aluminum alloys, will act as a restraint for the market growth

Requirement of high initial capital investments will also restrain the market in near future

Few of the major competitors currently working in Aluminum-Extruded Products market are RUSAL, Alcoa Corporation, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, RIO Tinto PLC, BHP, Norsk Hydro ASA, Century Aluminum Company, China Hongqiao Group Limited, Aluminum Bahrain, Hindalco Industries Limited (a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.) and others.

The Aluminum-Extruded Products Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Product Type

Mill-Finished

Anodized

Powder-Coated

By Alloy Type

1000 Series Aluminum Alloys

2000 Series Aluminum Alloys

3000 Series Aluminum Alloys

5000 Series Aluminum Alloys

6000 Series Aluminum Alloys

7000 Series Aluminum Alloys

By End-User

Transportation & Logistics

Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Aluminum-Extruded Products, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Aluminum-Extruded Products by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Aluminum-Extruded Products Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aluminum-Extruded Products sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

