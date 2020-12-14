Automotive Autonomous Shuttle: Introduction

The automotive industry across the globe is moving toward autonomous vehicle technology, where vehicles become driverless. Autonomous shuttles would represent an attractive transportation method that would reduce overcrowding and make it easier to get around. These autonomous shuttles that are expected to be introduced in the near future can be used in college campuses, city centers, around shopping plazas, and for office travel.

The autonomous shuttle comprises a variety of features that allow for precise location and navigation, including LiDAR, GPS, and radar that provide safety features in the shuttle. The technology allows the automotive shuttle to travel a pre-determined path and safely avoid any obstacles along the way. In 2015, NAVYA mobility launched the first autonomous shuttle in Europe.

Key Drivers of Global Automotive Autonomous Shuttle Market

Rise in maintenance and infrastructure levels of traditional buses is likely to prompt most people to prefer autonomous vehicles, as they are not likely to require maintenance and fuelling infrastructure, which in turn is estimated to boost the automotive autonomous shuttle market. Majority vehicle manufacturers across the globe are trying to integrate advanced technology including Advance Drive Assist System (ADAS) in their vehicles, which is projected to boost the autonomous shuttle market across the globe.

Rise in road safety awareness across the globe is anticipated to drive the automotive autonomous shuttle market, as autonomous shuttles have significantly high number of safety devices integrated in them including air bag, Anti-lock brake system and traction control system. Autonomous shuttles are estimated to require less time to park themselves, which is projected to boost the automotive autonomous shuttle market across the globe.

Europe and North America to hold prominent share of global automotive autonomous shuttle market

Europe is projected to hold a significant share of the global automotive autonomous shuttle market due to an increase in the demand for autonomous vehicles across the region. Stringent rules and regulations across the region regarding safety features is likely to boost the automotive autonomous shuttle market across the region. Europe has presence of major original equipment manufacturers as well as tier-1 suppliers, including Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG and ZF Friedrichshafen, who have major facilities that undertake research and development on advance drive assist system (ADAS) and connected vehicles, which in turn is anticipated to propel the automotive autonomous shuttle market in Europe.

Followed by Europe, North America is projected to account for a major share of the global automotive autonomous shuttle market due to the presence of developed countries including the U.S. and Canada Who have major research and development facilities . Rising awareness about safety and security of vehicles across North America is projected to boost the automotive autonomous shuttle market across the region.

Key Players Operating in Global Automotive Autonomous Shuttle Market

The global automotive autonomous shuttle market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive autonomous shuttle market are:

EasyMile

NAVYA

Aptiv Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen

Google

Visteon

Cisco Systems

Denso Corporation

Delphi Inc.

Valeo

Oxbotica

Sensible 4

Global Automotive Autonomous Shuttle Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Autonomous Shuttle Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle Hatchback Sedan MPV SUV

Commercial vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle



Global Automotive Autonomous Shuttle Market, by System

Lidar

Ultrasonic Sonic Sensor

Artificial Intelligence

Radar

