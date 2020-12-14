Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar System: Introduction

The automotive millimeter wave radar system employs short wavelength electromagnetic waves to determine the velocity and range of moving objects. The main advantage of an automotive millimeter wave radar system is that it can detect a signal within a short distance.

The automotive millimeter wave radar system operating between 76 and 81 GHz and has the ability to detect movements that are as small as a millimeter. Texas Instrument Inc. (TI) has developed a special class of millimeter wave technology, known as frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW). The FMCW radar transmits a frequency signal continuously, which is expected to measure the range as well as velocity of an object.

Key Drivers of Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar System Market

Increased adoption of wireless technology and mobile connectivity in vehicles in the last few years is projected to fuel the automotive millimeter radar system market. Rise in Demand of advanced technology in vehicle including perimeter monitoring system, lane departure warning system, is estimated to boost the automotive millimeter wave radar system market.

Various original equipment manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers are trying to integrate various technologies, including adaptive cruise control and pedestrian protection system, in vehicles, which in turn is projected to propel the automotive millimeter wave radar system market. Demand for data transfer through various sources including mobile and wireless networks is increasing rapidly, which is estimated to boost the automotive millimeter wave radar system market.

North America & Europe to hold prominent share of automotive millimeter wave radar system market

North America is expected to account for a notable share of the global automotive millimeter wave radar system market, as installation of 4G LTE is widespread across the region. Furthermore, majority of research and development activities is concentrated in North America, which in turn is likely to further fuel the automotive millimeter wave radar system market in the region.

Following North America, Europe is also projected to hold a major share of the global automotive millimeter wave radar system market due to the increase in adoption of various technologies including NXP Semiconductor which is one of the leading company for secure connectivity solution across the Europe. Most Tier-1 suppliers are based in Europe, including Robert Bosch and Continental AG who are working on automotive millimeter wave radar system. This, in turn, is estimated to drive the automotive millimeter wave radar system market in Europe.

Key players operating in automotive millimeter wave radar system market

The automotive millimeter wave radar system market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive millimeter wave radar system market are:

Bridegewave Communications

E-Band Communications

Siklu Communication Ltd

L3 Technologies Inc.

NEC Corporation

Smiths Group Plc.

ELVA-1

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Technologies

Denso Corporation

Global Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar System Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar System Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle Hatchback Sedan MPV MUV SUV

Commercial vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle



Global Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar System Market, by Component

Sensors

Antenna

Trans receiver Component

Analog- Digital Convert ( ADC)

Microcontrollers

Global Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar System Market, by System

Perimeter Surveillance Radar System

Application Specific Radar System

Satellite Communication System

