Cold Fogger: Introduction

Cold fogger is a device used to kill insects and get rid of unpleasant and mold odor inside residential or commercial places.

Cold foggers generally use high air pressure to spray the fogging liquid into small particles

This product is also used to get rid of insects such as mosquitoes in outdoor applications.

Key Drivers of the Global Cold Fogger Market

Rising demand for pest management services in urban and rural areas is driving the market growth.

Insects and pests decrease the agricultural output in farms. Rising awareness among farmers about the positive effect of pest management on soil is driving the market growth.

Agricultural fogging machines help to decrease the effect of pests on crops which promotes the sale of cold foggers among farmers.

Governments in developing countries provide guidance about the need to use this product in the agricultural sector. Furthermore, mosquito related problems in countries such as Brazil, Nicaragua, Colombia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, and parts of India is expected to drive the sales of cold foggers.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Cold Fogger Market, Request for a Sample

Rising Product Demand in Indoor Farming to Create New Opportunities

Indoor farming is growing significantly to meet the growing demand for fruits and vegetables globally. Cold foggers are used in farming to decrease the effect of insects on crops. This factor is expected to create new opportunity in the market.

Difficulty in Using Cold Foggers in Windy Locations

The fog generated by a cold fogger can easily move in any direction due to the smaller wind gusts. This makes it difficult to use the product in windy conditions and restricts the market growth in different geographical locations.

Cold Fogger Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Significantly

North America is a prominent market for cold foggers globally, and the region is estimated to maintain its dominance in the near future. Advancement in the agriculture and livestock sector coupled with growing usage of cold foggers in food processing plants, transportation industry, and pharmaceutical and hospitals sector is likely to create new growth opportunities for cold foggers.

Usage of the product is comparatively high in developed countries including the U.S., U.K., Germany, and France.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace. Increasing technological advancement in the agricultural sector is driving this market. Moreover, government subsidies and increasing awareness about the product among consumers is expected to propel demand in the next few years.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global cold fogger market is fragmented in nature. Large number of small and medium players are present in the market. Companies are working on product innovation and development to consolidate their market share. A few of the key players operating in the global cold fogger market are listed below:

Global Cold Fogger Market: Research Scope

B&G Equipment Company

Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd.

ESPP

HSC ULV Fogger and Disinfection Machinery

IGEBA Gerätebau Gmbh

Longray Fog

Micron Group

pulsFOG Dr. Stahl & Sohn GmbH

UNA Corporation

Vectorfog

Global Cold Fogger Market, by Product

Handheld

Truck Mounted

Stationary

You May Also Like PRNewswire on Luxury Folding Carton Market