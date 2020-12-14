Extruded Snacks Food Making Machine Market: Introduction

An extruded snacks food making machine is a basic equipment used for processing snack products through extrusion technology.

Extrusion is the key to the whole process, which directly affects the texture and taste of the product. Many variables impact extrusion.

Advancements in processing technology have assisted prominent companies operating in the global extruded snacks food making machine market to introduce innovative solutions with high production capacity.

Stringent laws and regulations implemented by regulatory bodies to maintain overall quality of snacks has also influenced processors to opt for advanced machinery. This is expected to propel the growth of the extruded snacks food making machine market in the coming years.

Increasing consumption of snacks has encouraged processors to invest in extruded machines. This is likely to drive growth of the extruded snacks food making machine market globally during the forecast period.

Rising Dependency on Extruded Snacks Food Making Machines

Increasing awareness among consumers regarding hygiene, packaging, shelf life, and nutritional value of food along with rising demand for extruded snacks is anticipated to trigger the growth of the extruded snacks food making machine market. In addition, rising government initiatives for promotion of modern food supply practices is likely to drive the market. Rising dependency of processors on smart solutions to minimize the cost of operation and labor is fuelling the demand for extruded snacks food making machines across the globe. Increasing investments to develop efficient manufacturing units is predicted to encourage growth of the extruded snacks food making machine market over the forecast period.

Rapid Growth in the Snacks Sector

Worldwide growth in the production and consumption of snacks has enhanced the demand for extruded snacks food making machines. Rising dependency of consumers on processed food due to busy lifestyle has encouraged snack processors to expand their production capacity and opt for advanced machinery.

Asia Pacific a Potential Market for Extruded Snacks Food Making Machine

The global extruded snacks food making machine market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the extruded snacks food making machine market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the extruded snacks food making machine market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The extruded snacks food making machine market in South America is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain a potential market for extruded snacks food making machines owing to rapid growth in demand for consumption of snacks across the region.

Key Players Operating in the Extruded Snacks Food Making Machine Market

The global extruded snacks food making machine market is moderately fragmented in nature due to presence of global and regional players. Major players across the globe are focused on offering high capacity machinery with smart technology to meet the requirements of end-users.

A few of the key players operating in the global extruded snacks food making machine market are:

American Extrusion International

The Bühler Holding AG

The Bonnot Company

Baker Perkins Ltd

Akron Tool & Die Co., Inc.

Coperion GmbH

Flexicon Corporation

Groupe Legris Industries

Triott Group B.V.

Lindquist Machine Corp

Global Extruded Snacks Food Making Machine Market: Research Scope

Global Extruded Snacks Food Making Machine Market, by Type

Single Screw Extruders

Twin Screw Extruders Counter Rotating Co-Rotating



Global Extruded Snacks Food Making Machine Market, by Process

Heat Extruders

Cold Extruders

Global Extruded Snacks Food Making Machine Market, by Operation

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

Global Extruded Snacks Food Making Machine Market, by Application

Direct Expanded Snacks

Filled Snacks

Multigrain Chips

Cereal, Flours & Starches

Bread Snacks

Protein Based Snacks

Others (Snack Bars, Reel Cutting Snacks, etc.)

