Introduction to the Ready Meal Trays Market

Ready meal trays are containers manufactured under strict food quality and safety guidelines. Manufacturers of ready meal trays focus on offering a variety of designs to cater a wide range of eating requirements. The global ready meal trays market is expected to benefit from growing consumption of case ready meals, especially in developed countries. Change in food consumption habits have led to wider acceptance for ready meals, driven by increasing preference for convenience. Ready meal trays are frequently used in foodservice and catering (incl. airline catering). Growth in consumption of ready meals has led to increased competition among manufacturers of ready meal trays. Manufacturers of ready meal trays mostly resort to design-level innovation to differentiate their products. Overall, the global ready meal trays market is expected to have a positive outlook, during the forecast period.

The Dynamics of Ready Meal Trays Market

The global ready meal trays market is expected to be driven mainly by increasing consumption of ready meals in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The North America ready meal trays market is currently leading in terms of revenue share. Increasing number of single person households has led to a significant change in food consumption patterns, wherein more consumers are up for ready meals and on-the-go food. According to independent studies carried out recently, more than 7 out of 10 consumers living in the U.K. eat ready meals. The trend is expected to continue on a much larger geographical scale as consumers in developing countries also catch on the habit. Manufacturers of ready meal trays are expected to focus more on increasing regional presence and strengthen their foothold over existing base. The barriers to entry to the global ready meal trays market remain low, with several Tier 3 players being added to the mix every year. Bargaining power of buyers is expected to remain high, with most of the Tier 3 players based out of China. Competition is expected to intensify further as Chinese manufacturers of ready meal trays sell their products at lower prices. In terms of product innovation, manufacturers are also expected to look for the use of more sustainable materials in their products.

Ready Meal Trays Market: Regional Outlook

The North America ready meal trays market is currently one of the leading regions, other than the ready meal trays markets in Europe and the Asia Pacific. Increasing penetration of food retail services in developing countries such as India and Brazil are expected to have significant influence on the global market. In India, the consumption of ready meals is expected to witness double-digit growth in the coming years, paving way for increased demand for ready meal trays. This is attributed to increase penetration of food retail outlets, and an overall growth of the foodservice sector. The same is true for other developing countries in the Asia Pacific region. Therefore, the APAC ready meal trays market is expected to be in the leading role in terms of revenue growth.

Ready Meal Trays Market: Segmentation

The defined scope for the ready meal trays market is as below –

By moulding technology, the global ready meal trays market is segmented as –

Injection moulding

Thermoformed moulding

By product type, the global ready meal trays market is segmented as –

With cavity

Without cavity

By end use, the global ready meal trays market is segmented as –

Institutional Educational (Schools, colleges, & others) Public (Govt. offices & public places) Private

Commercial Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) Hotels Cafes Commercial transport (Airline, railways, etc.)



Ready Meal Trays Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global ready meal trays market include –

Quinn Packaging

Genpak, LLC

Faerch A/S

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Sabert Corporation

Bemis Company, Inc.

Portage Plastics Corporation

Plastic Package, Inc.

PinnPACK Packaging LLC

MCP Performance Plastic Ltd

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

