Erythrocyte sedimentation rate analysis is a type of blood test used to measure how quickly red blood cells settle at the bottom of a test tube containing blood sample

The erythrocyte sedimentation rate is a non-specific measure of inflammation in the body. The rate at which red blood cells sediment is noted for the detection of inflammatory diseases in patients. Higher the sedimentation rate, higher the possibility of presence of inflammatory diseases. If sedimentation rate is slower, then it indicates the presence of other blood disorders such as polycythemia, sickle cell anemia, and leukocytosis.

This test is primarily performed to detect if a patient has inflammatory disorders such as arthritis, vasculitis, atopic dermatitis, and inflammatory bowel diseases

Global Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Analyzer Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The global erythrocyte sedimentation rate analyzer market is primarily driven by high prevalence and increase in incidence rate of inflammatory disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel diseases, osteoarthritis, atopic dermatitis, and psoriasis.

An estimated 7.5 million people are affected by inflammatory bowel disease across the globe. Moreover, the global prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis is 3 cases per 10,000 population. The global prevalence of psoriasis is around 125 million. Hence, large number of people suffering from inflammatory disorders is one of the key factors likely to drive the global erythrocyte sedimentation rate analyzer market during the forecast period.

The erythrocyte sedimentation rate analyzer market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in the number of patients with hematological disorders in densely populated countries such as India, China, and South Korea, rapidly growing medical laboratory industry, and overall improving health care infrastructure

Key Players of Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Analyzer Report:

The global erythrocyte sedimentation rate analyzer market is highly consolidated, with a small number of leading players accounting for major share of the market in respective regions. Key players operating in the global erythrocyte sedimentation rate analyzer market are:

Sysmex Corporation

TRANSASIA Bio Medicals Ltd.

Diesse Diagnostica Senese Spa

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

ALCOR Scientific, Inc.

Perlong Medical

BPC Biosed Srl

SFRI

Caretium Medical Instruments Co. Limited

Vital Diagnostics

