Airport runway foreign object debris (FOD) detection systems have been increasingly deployed by airports as a key part in maintaining the safety of the aircraft personnel, passengers, and integrity of aircrafts. Over the years, such detection systems have become more important in the light of growing instances of FOD damages. In particular, due to human negligence a range of foreign objects are found in the runway, apron, and maintenance.

A great deal of impetus to the airport runway FOD systems market is due to advances in radar system used in airport runway FOD detection equipment. Over the past few years, aviation administration agencies in numerous nations have thrown their weight behind improving the performance standards in the airport runway FOD detection systems market. For instance, the Federal Aviation Administration has over the past ten years have conducted several performance standards to prevent or lessen FOD damage to the aircrafts.

Global Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection Systems Market: Growth Dynamics

Advances in imaging systems and sensor technology have improved the automation detection capability of airport runway FOD systems market. The demand for systems with precise detection capabilities in adverse climatic conditions has flourished over the past few years. Airport management authorities have also benefitted from the deployment of systems that can detect debris on the runway in snow, sandstorms, and dense fog, and in the complete absence of light. The airport runway FOD systems market is also seeing high demand potential from their integration with advanced communication technologies.

The need for detection systems that allows real-time monitoring has been a key proposition on the minds of manufacturers in the airport runway FOD systems market. In recent years, the potential of several state-of-the-art technologies are being is being assessed. A case in point is the incorporation of AI. Over the years, such initiatives gave gathered strength, expanding the prospects in the airport runway FOD detection systems market. In numerous major airports, facility managers have been seeking new approaches to deal with FOD.

This also includes overhauling the infrastructure of the airports. This has offered momentum to the evolution of the airport runway FOD detection systems market. Growing role of these FOD detection systems in preventing flight delays is also an encouraging trend for equipment manufacturers. Advent of automated airport surveillance is also opening new avenues for players in the airport runway FOD detection systems market.

Global Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection Systems Market: Notable Developments

New airports are benefitting from deploying automatic FOD detection technologies. Recently inaugurated Beijing Daxing International Airport, has installed FOD detection systems in its East and North runways. A number of foreign and domestic airlines will form the part of airport capacity, hence new technologies in FOD detection systems will see a good potential in the coming years. The current FOD systems has been developed by Xsight Systems Ltd., an Israeli company offering advanced sensor-based solutions. The system is a part of its RunWize solution and features state-of-the-art image and radar processing algorithms technologies based on artificial intelligence.

In the coming years, more such technologies will see deployment across the world, thereby opening new avenues in the airport runway FOD systems market. Prominent manufacturers are also offering automated FOD detection systems to meet the latest specifications and standards. Several players have undertaken extensive research and development and unveiling innovative technologies.