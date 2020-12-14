Dichloroethane is also known as ethylene dichloride (EDC). Dichloroethane is a colorless liquid with chloroform-like odor. Dichloroethane is a chlorinated hydrocarbon, generally used to produce vinyl chloride monomer, the major precursor of polyvinyl chloride (PVC).Dichloroethane is highly flammable, toxic and carcinogenic.Dichloroethane can be easily recycled and reused in the same facility for further use. Dichloroethane market is strongly depends on PVC market and construction industry.

Based on the application, the dichloroethane market is divided in three broad segments: vinyl chloride monomer, tetraethylenepentamine and others. On the basis of raw materials, dichloroethane market is segmented in two categories: ethylene and others.

Get Sample Copy Of This [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3358

Asia Pacific is the largest market for dichloroethane, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific region is expected to show a good growth rate over a forecasted period due to high growth potential of building and construction industry. China represents the largest market for PVC in the Asia Pacific region.

Some of the major drivers contributing to the overall market growth of dichloroethane market include high growth in the construction sector and increasing demand for PVC globally.

Request For [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/3358

Governments and private sectors across the globe are investing in better infrastructure facilities. Construction of residential and non-residential buildings leads to the demand for PVC products; indirectly increase the demand for dichloroethane market. For infrastructure development, the U.K government’s public sector investment is expected to rise by USD 4.9 billion to about USD 77.7 billion in 2013-14 over 2012-13. Some of the major restraints for dichloroethane market include strict environmental regulations.

You Can Checkout This Complete [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3358

Some of the major companies operating in the dichloroethane market include Dow Chemical Co., Occidental Chemical Corp, SolVin, Formosa Plastics Corporation and INEOS.

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s

Chemicals and Nanomaterials Industry

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Merin John

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com