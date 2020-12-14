Global Forage Feed Market: Overview

Forage feed offers nutrition to various livestock such as poultry, cattle, swine, sheep, horse, and many others. It includes grass, legumes, silage, hay, and various extracts from harvested crops. The demand for forage feeds in many of the developing countries is increasing rapidly due to rise in population, increased wealth, and urbanization. Livestock has emerged has one of the rapidly growing businesses in the agriculture, which is likely to presents immense growth opportunities for the global forage feed market over the tenure of assessment.

Product type, livestock type, and region are the three key parameters based on which the global forage feed market has been segregated. The objective of such segmentation is to provide a clearer, all-inclusive view of the global forage feed market.

Global Forage Feed Market: Notable Developments

One of the developments that offer a glimpse of the market dynamics about the global forage feed market is mentioned below:

In December 2019, Iowa-based Vermeer Corporation acquired another family owned and operated manufacturer of premium quality feed solutions provider Schuler Manufacturing. Following the addition of feeding equipment reinforces the long-term vision of Vermeer Corporation to keep on introducing new innovative products for the producers of cattle across the entire stream of hay and feeding value system.

Some well-known organizations in the global forage feed market include the below-mentioned:

Barenbrug Holding B.V.

The Monsanto Company

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Advanta Seeds Pty Ltd

Land O’Lakes, Inc.

Vermeer Corporation

Global Forage Feed Market: Key Trends

The global forage feed market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Rising Demand for Milk across the Globe to Bolster Growth of the Market

There has been a rising demand for milk all over the globe and to cater to this rising demand for milk, the cattle population is growing which is, in turn, bolstering the growth of the global forage feed market. Cattles are given nutritional forage that is expected to boost production of milk. For the dairy cattle, forages act as the very basic ingredient for cattle roughage and fiber. The health and increased animal production is dependent on the quality of the forage. Various ruminant animals such as buffalos, cows are given hay, silages, and forages with high feed value. This improves the nutritional requirements of the diet of these animals. In turn, nutritional diet will further improve the quality of milk produced from ruminant animals. This propels the growth of the global forage feed market in the years to come.

The expansion of the global forage feed market is expected to be influenced by the growth in the livestock population and rise in the demand for high quality feed products over the years of projection. Forage seeds offer energy, fiber, and essential protein to the livestock animals. This has led to the increased output together with the saving of cost incurred due to addition of supplement additives and additional protein.

Global Forage Feed Market: Geographical Analysis

At present, North America and Europe are the leading regions in the global forage feed market. Both the regions combined account for a sizeable chunk of the market and is expected to continue with the same over the tenure of assessment.

Driven by India and China, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a rapidly growing region in the global forage feed market. Both these countries are likely to observe substantial rise in the demand for livestock production, increased consumption of meat, rise in the production of dairy products.

