Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market: Introduction

Increasing demand for internet connectivity and facilities like digital TV are the factors which has been forcing the companies to come out with better infrastructure, one of which being hybrid fiber coaxial. Hybrid fiber coaxial is the combination of optical fiber and coaxial cable for the broadband network. In hybrid fiber coaxial the television channels are sent from the cable system’s distribution facility through optical fiber subscriber line. The optical node at the local community end translates the signal to radio frequency and sends it to the coaxial cable lines for distribution to subscriber residences.

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market: Drivers and Challenges

Among the many drivers of the hybrid fiber coaxial market, one of the major factors has been the adoption of smartphones and increasing demand for internet connectivity. The better telecommunication infrastructure has led the people to adopt to the new services like digital TVs faster which in turn increases the market for hybrid fiber coaxial. Some of the factors like high bandwidth has also been one of the driver for the hybrid fiber coaxial market. Large bandwidth has benefits like shorter download time, concurrent online application, faster data transfer etc., which attracts customers and increase the demand for hybrid fiber coaxial. Other driver for the hybrid fiber coaxial market has been the economical price range.

However, as the optical fiber cannot be joined easily like the other cables they need to be spliced which need skilled personnel and expensive precision splicing and measurement equipment. This acts as the restraint for the hybrid fiber coaxial market.

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market: Segmentation

The hybrid fiber coaxial market can be segmented into technology, component, application, and region.

On the basis of technology, the hybrid fiber coaxial market can be segmented into:

DOCSIS 3.0 & Below

DOCSIS 3.1

On the basis of component, the hybrid fiber coaxial market can be segmented into:

Transceiver

Splitter

Amplifier

Modulator

Encoder

RF Combiner

Optical Node

Fiber Optic Cable

Coaxial/Copper Cable

On the basis of application, the hybrid fiber coaxial market can be segmented into:

Digital TV

Broadband

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of the Hybrid Fiber Coaxial market are: CommScope, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Teleste Corp., Corning, Inc., Ciena Corp., PCT International, Inc., Comcast Corp., Telstra Corp., Assia, Inc., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Shanghai Tarluz Telecom Tech. Co., Ltd., CableLabs, Inc., HELUKABEL GmbH, ADTRAN, Inc., KATHREIN-Werke KG, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., Optus Mobile Pty Ltd., Cyient Limited, Broadspectrum Pty Ltd. and Vodafone Group Plc among others.

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the hybrid fiber coaxial market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA & other APAC, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among the various regions, the North America hybrid fiber coaxial market is estimated to be a prominent market in terms of value, and the U.S. hybrid fiber coaxial markets is expected to be the most attractive market. Moreover, the hybrid fiber coaxial market in SEA & others of APAC and China is expected to register significant growth due to the presence of tier-1 manufacturers in countries like China and India increasing disposable income of its citizens which in turn would increase the market for hybrid fiber coaxial market. The hybrid fiber coaxial market in North America is expected to be followed by the China and Japan hybrid fiber coaxial markets in terms of value. Furthermore, as most of the hybrid fiber coaxial manufacturers operate from North America and China, the hybrid fiber coaxial market is expected to gain traction in these regions throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing disposable income which allows the people to opt for new facilities like digital TV and broadband. Also, as some of the countries like Japan and Australia has established communication network infrastructure it would lead them to adopt hybrid fiber coaxial which would further increase the market. The hybrid fiber coaxial market in North America and China is expected to account for more than 35% of the overall hybrid fiber coaxial market.

The Hybrid Fiber Coaxial market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market Segments

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market Size & Forecast 2018 To 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market Value Chain

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market includes:

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA and other APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The Hybrid Fiber Coaxial market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

